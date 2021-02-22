Vaccine is still effective against various COVID-19 strains

As Iowa increases the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Daily Iowan We talked with Patricia Winnacle’s vaccine trial leader and Executive Dean at the University of Iowa’s Carver Medical College to answer questions about available vaccines, their efficacy, and new strains of COVID-19.

Iowa ranks almost in the middle of all other states in terms of the proportion of the population that received the first dose, with 13.6% of the states receiving the first dose. Washington postVaccine tracker, but 4.5% of the state’s population, is the fourth to last vaccination completed.

In Iowa, there are two vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer) available to people over the age of 65, in addition to those in high-risk occupations. The Iowa Public Health Service has put together a priority group recommendation for people to vaccinate.

Currently, healthcare professionals, first responders, educational staff from kindergarten to high school, agricultural distribution and manufacturing workers, people with disabilities in group home environments, people living in multi-dwelling environments (excluding university residence halls), government relations Persons, health and child safety inspectors and correction facility staff, and imprisoned individuals are eligible for vaccines in a five-step priority system.

Iowa will be provided with a vaccine quota by the federal government, which will be distributed to the county’s public health department and to medical facilities and other vaccine distributors in the county, Winnacle said. In Johnson County, UI Health Care, Mercy Iowa City, and some regional pharmacies offer vaccine reservations, but a decentralized process makes Iowa difficult to plan and makes false reservations. I will. The Iowa City Veterans Hospital makes another federal allocation of vaccines to local veterans.

How does the vaccine work?

The Pfizer and Modana vaccines are currently approved by the FDA for emergency approval and are called mRNA vaccines. Described in basic terms by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, mRNA is an instruction to cells on how to make some of the spike proteins that encourage the immune system to make antibodies that fight future coronavirus infections.

“So, all the vaccines we evaluate in the United States and the vaccines we have an emergency use authorization are based on showing spike proteins in your immune system,” Winokur said. “And the peplomer is a protein outside the coronavirus, which is the major protein your immune system recognizes to develop antibodies and other cells that protect you from future infections.”

Winokur, one myth about the COVID-19 vaccine is that the vaccine alters your DNA — it’s not. After the peplomer is made, the cell breaks down to dispose of the mRNA chain and does not enter the cell’s nucleus or affect genetic material.

Is it possible to get COVID-19 even if one or both vaccines are given?

Both the Pfizer and Modana vaccines are nearly 95% effective in preventing symptomatological COVID-19, with early signs that the vaccine will prevent infection.

“It [the vaccine] Perhaps it’s completely preventing the infection, “Winokul said. “Data are still under consideration. We know that it will prevent people from becoming infected with symptomatological COVID-19. This was the main endpoint the FDA wanted companies to show. Is 95% effective, but we are starting to get inking in various ways we see that it can also reduce infections. “

According to Winokur, about two weeks after the first dose, the vaccine is 60-80% effective. However, the second dose seals 95 percent efficacy.

What about COVID-19 variants, such as those famous in the UK and South Africa?

Earlier this month, Iowa identified a case of a more susceptible variant of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom. According to Winokur, the vaccine seems to be less effective because researchers have collected preliminary data from the vaccine distribution in South Africa, which makes another variant prominent.

For example, according to Winokur, researchers found that one of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which is expected to receive an emergency permit in the coming weeks when tested in the United States, is within 72% of the effective range. did. Its effectiveness, however, is South Africa.

“Vaccines are less effective in South Africa, where this variant is prominent,” Winokur said. “It’s not perfect — they still have some efficacy, but it’s not as good as the original strain that was the target of those vaccines.”

However, she emphasized that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still effective in preventing serious illness caused by COVID-19. During the proliferation of severe COVID-19 cases, hospitals warn that too many ICU patients can overwhelm healthcare facilities and lead to preventable deaths.

When can you embrace your loved one at risk?

The day to return to “normal” is elusive, Winncle said. Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, expects “a fair degree of normality” by the fall, but expects people to wear face masks in public for the next year. I told CNN that I could.

Public health experts said the country needed to reach herd immunity to quell the pandemic. That is when a sufficient proportion of the population is immune to the virus to prevent infection.

For vaccinated people, public health experts recommend continuing to wear masks to control the spread of varieties and the normalization of masking, Winncle said.

“What we are saying to vaccinated people is not to disappoint your vigilance,” she said. “Remember that not everyone is vaccinated. You are setting yourself as a role model.”

Where can I get the vaccine?

Health officials in Iowa have now warned that not all people eligible for vaccination in Priority Group 1B have sufficient vaccines. Anyone in Iowa can fill out a form on the UIHC website to show their interest in vaccination. Mercy Iowa City distributes vaccines to qualified people by contacting qualified patients.

According to the Iowa Public Health Service website, there are eight locations except UIHC or Mercy, which provide vaccines. Six are Area Hivey and two (North Liberty Pharmacy and Town Crest Pharmacy) are local pharmacies.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were no online reservations available at the Hy-Vee locations in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. The CVS pharmacy also offers the COVID-19 vaccine at the Cedar Rapids location, but there was no reservation.

Uncover the myth of the COVID-19 vaccine

No, vaccines don’t cause fertility problems, and no, vaccines don’t change your DNA, Winokur said about two vaccine myths that she saw patrolling the internet.

“We did animal experiments to test fertility, and now we have a vaccine that went out into the population,” Winokur said. “Approximately 20,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated and there were no problems with these pregnancies.”

When it comes to DNA-altering myths, she added that mRNA is broken down so quickly that it doesn’t enter any coding region of the body.

“One of the nice things about these messenger RNA vaccines is that the messenger RNA is very temporary. It’s quickly destroyed.”

What if I have hay fever? Do I still need to be vaccinated?

According to Winncle, allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare, and few cases of people with a history of anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions have been recorded. About 60 cases have been reported in the United States and there is no risk to people with pollen or ragweed allergies.

“Seasonal allergies to ragweed and pollen-these are not the types of allergies that most worry us,” Winokur said. “In fact, I have had anaphylaxis against a variety of compounds, especially if I have had anaphylaxis against previous vaccines.”