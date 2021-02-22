There is no widely accepted level for post-melanoma monitoring

Dr. Roach: My husband developed melanoma and had 16 lymph nodes removed. He was considered a cancer survivor because one of the nodes was cancerous. He went to the skin examination twice a year and was given OK. However, he died of liver, lung, and brain tumors two months ago. He was in stage 4 by the time we knew that the cancer had recurred. Are there any tests or scans that I may have had to know about cancer before? My children are worried because this cancer can be hereditary.

— —KD

Dear KD: I’m sorry to hear about your husband.

Malignant melanoma is a common cancer and is the most serious cancer to date.

f Skin cancer. Most people with early-detected melanoma can be expected to heal, but the situation is much more serious if even one lymph node is positive. 93% of people live for 5 years and 88% live for 10 years.

There is no widely accepted answer as to how aggressively you should monitor people with melanoma and lymph nodes, but most professionals do skin tests as your husband did. There is no conclusive evidence that additional tests such as scans were beneficial. Despite the best treatment, people with melanoma will succumb to the disease. Treatment of melanoma has improved dramatically, but it is still not perfect.

About 10% of melanomas are thought to be familial. People with a strong family history, such as many families, multiple melanomas in the same family, or very early illnesses, should undergo regular skin examinations by a trained doctor as a screening. Prevention is important to everyone. That is, avoiding and protecting the sun. This is especially true for people with a family history of melanoma.

Everyone needs to know how to identify the anxious appearance of melanoma:

A of asymmetry. That is, one is different from the other.

B for border irregularities.

C for the difference in color within the lesion.

D (pencil eraser) if the diameter exceeds 6 mm.

E indicates color, change, shape, or enlargement or progression of symptoms.

New dark-colored skin lesions that a person has that look different from others should be evaluated.

Dr. Roach: I have a question about the coronavirus vaccine. My mother is 79 years old and has allergies. I have PBC, an autoimmune disease. Which type of coronavirus vaccine is right for each of us?

– – noun

Dear RZ: Most autoimmune diseases, such as primary biliary cirrhosis, in which the immune system attacks the bile ducts, or autoimmune thyroid disease (many write to me) do not prevent vaccination. There is controversy about some autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Here, there is a theoretical risk that increased activity of the immune system by the vaccine can lead to worsening of the autoimmune status. This seems rare, but the benefits of vaccination are significant and proven.

In the current coronavirus pandemic, vaccines do not have long-term safety data. However, vaccines are far more than they are, given the choice between the risks that are possible but unlikely at best, and the great benefits not only to the vaccinated person, but also to their families and close associates. I think there are many benefits to risk and should be given. Of course, you certainly need to consult your own doctor.

Any COVID-19 vaccine available is appropriate and it is advisable to get the first vaccine available.

Readers can email questions to [email protected]