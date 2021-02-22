NJ is tracking more dangerous variants of COVID, but we don’t know how widespread they are.

State officials know that at least 50 people are infected with the variant New jersey coronavirus, A strain that appears to be more contagious and more deadly.

All they don’t know is the number of other people in New Jersey who may be spreading more dangerous variants from the United Kingdom. State officials did not reveal the total number of virus samples they tested, and a state health spokesman said it was unclear what percentage of the samples were even tested for the strain.

According to public health experts, the number of mutations is almost certainly underreported and could lead to a major setback in the fight against COVID-19 if the number and frequency of samples being tested is unknown. I am concerned.

Stephanie Silvera, an epidemiologist at Montclair State University, said: “At this point, it’s very difficult to know that there is no data to support it.” These numbers are likely to be higher than the reported numbers, “she said.

“We’re opening up indoor dining and increasing capacity, so there are concerns about state varieties. And if we’re less alert, it can quickly become the dominant tension. There is. “

So far, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Reported 1,523 cases of British variants in 42 states in the United States, but this number may also be only a small part of the actual number of infections. The CDC also reported 21 South African variants in 10 states and 5 Brazilian variants in 4 states.

The New Jersey Department of Health is working with federal and local authorities to sequence virus samples and detect strains. Donna Leusner, a spokeswoman, said DOH focused on a sequence of “outbreaks of atypical infection patterns, cases of overseas travel to areas where subspecies are endemic, and random samples of COVID-19-positive cases” from across the state. Said that they are matching.

The state is working with CDC and private laboratories such as Princeton University and Hackensack Meridian Health to find variants, Roycener said, adding that DOH is still trying to expand its efforts.

As these efforts are strengthened, the department is reporting more variant cases. In just over two weeks, the number of UK variants more than quadrupled from 11 to 50 on February 3rd. Cases of South African or Brazilian variants have not yet been reported in New Jersey.

However, because the coronavirus sample sequences are performed by state and federal labs, it is difficult for the private sector to estimate what percentage of the sample is checked for variants daily, Roycener said. ..

Samuel Wang, a neuroscientist at Princeton University who studies the virus, said knowing the exact number of mutations in the state is less important than knowing how often mutations appear in the sample. It was.

“Yes, of course, the actual number (of the case) is higher,” said the king. “But it’s okay not to catch them all because the sequence costs extra money and resources.

“It would be more useful for public health officials to say what percentage of the sample represents a UK variant. It is very helpful in looking at the threat.”

But the state health department doesn’t even know the percentage.

As a result, the situation is likely to look better than it really is because of the relatively small number of atypical cases reported in New Jersey and other states, he said, Chief Health Officer, Department of Infectious Diseases and Geriatrics, University of Michigan. Preeti Malani said. Michigan.

“We’re a bit like last winter. (Say)” Oh, we haven’t looked at it, so we don’t have a COVID, “Marani said of tracking viral mutants.

Despite the lack of specific data on the tracking of variants in New Jersey, Malani said the state’s strategy of tracking anomalies in the way the virus spreads is to identify different variants. He said it was a smart way.

“If you’re seeing people with a serious illness, you’ll probably want to put them in order, people with a travel history,” Marani said. “When people are vaccinated, if there are people who are completely vaccinated with COVID, I would like to put them in order. If something doesn’t make sense, Or if there are clusters among young and healthy people. “

Mutations in the coronavirus were inevitable. Mutations in the virus are common. Think of organic evolution at ultra-fast speeds.In a study published earlier this month, a group of scientists Identify 7 variants I believe they mutated in the United States. Still, the CDC pays the most attention to variants in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

The CDC acknowledges that there is much to learn, but these three variants are believed to spread more easily than the strains that have shut down much of the world in the past year. Currently mass-produced vaccines are still believed to be effective in preventing serious illness, even in variants.

However, variants present a real threat until more people are vaccinated. British scientists now say that a British variant called B.1.1.7 may be hospitalizing and killing people at a higher rate than the predominant strain of the virus.

Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, who advised the British government, told The New York Times this month that British variants appear to have a 40% to 60% increased risk of hospitalization and death.

The increased risk has made variant tracking increasingly important to state and federal governments.

“We know it’s here and we plan to do more ordering, but we still have to follow the same precautions, including vaccination,” Roycener said.

Every day, there are reports that the number of coronavirus variants detected nationwide is increasing. However, health experts say the instructions to the general public remain the same: wear a mask and stay away from people. Even with increased access to the vaccine, the variants may still be suppressed.

“I wish we could encourage people to keep doing that for a little longer,” Silvera said. “We are now in a year.

“But if we can actually enhance the vaccine process over the next few months, we’ll be in control of the new variants, so don’t worry too much.”

