CVS targets SDOH, COVID-19 vaccine in community-based health





Along Hannah Nelson February 22, 2021 -For CVS Health Presentation A community-based health strategy featuring non-urgent medical transport via the ride-sharing service Lyft to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for those experiencing social determinants of health. Lyft works with CVS Health and non-profit partners to offer free or discounted COVID-19 vaccination reservations to individuals without transportation. In a statement, Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer said, “By combining the strengths of CVS Health and Lyft with the ability to reach vulnerable communities, a fair vaccine in the communities that need it most. We are now able to support access. ” “Fairness is more important than ever.” Dig deep Non-emergency medical transport (NEMT) stands as an important care access barrier for millions of people across the country, and the economic impact of a pandemic only exacerbates this problem.As COVID-19 vaccine Deployment continues and the partnership between CVS Health and Lyft will help vulnerable communities gain access to transportation for vaccination. As part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, we provide vaccinations to eligible populations at some CVS pharmacy locations in 11 states. To target vulnerable populations when more supplies become available, CVS Health ranks high or very high by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Social Vulnerability Index (SVI). Prioritize vaccination sites in ranked communities. CVS Health also prioritizes the establishment of vaccination sites in color communities and densely populated areas. Karen S, President and CEO of CVS Health. Lynch said: “Our presence in the national community uniquely positions CVS Health to educate vulnerable people and link them with vaccination services.” The· Community-based health The strategy features active patient engagement, including text messages and emails featuring messages from CVS pharmacists who encourage vaccination and address potential vaccine hesitation. Outreach is intended for CVS Pharmacy patients, Aetna members, and CVS Caremark members in the target community. Social determinants of health To help them make vaccination appointments. Patients can also ask questions about vaccines. “More than 40% of pharmacists and more than 50% of pharmacy technicians recognize that they are non-white, which is an important voice to help people understand the safety and efficacy of vaccines,” said CVS Pharmacy’s president. One Neela Montgomery says. In addition, CVS Health has partnered with an extensive network of trusted community-based organizations, including free charitable clinics and faith-based organizations, to distribute vaccine education to communities that may hesitate. Three Chaguturu, MD, Senior Vice President of CVS Health, said: “Recently, 35% of black survey participants have released new data showing that they have no plans to vaccinate when the vaccine is first available. CVS Caremark Chief Medical Officer. “These data underscore the importance of our efforts to monitor the fairness of vaccine distribution and support education and access,” continued Chagtur. To further expand access to vaccines, CVS Health will use mobile vaccination vans to launch community-based clinics in March and April with nonprofits, including YMCA. “Through the pandemic, Y has been working to meet the needs of the 10,000 communities servicing across the United States,” said Kevin Washington, President and CEO of YMCA in the United States. “We can partner with CVS Health as part of our efforts to provide accurate information about the vaccine and to ensure fair access to the vaccine itself to a community of colors that are disproportionately affected by health and economic implications. I’m proud of the virus, “Washington continued.



