What is the immune level after COVID-19 infection?

Australian scientists describe the evolution of immune levels up to 4 months after COVID-19 infection, with antibody levels dropping dramatically in the first 1-2 months, but then significantly. I found. The findings suggest that the defensive COVID-19 vaccine should ideally produce a stronger antibody response than natural infections. The research team, including Dr. Jennifer Juno of the University of Melbourne, is a senior researcher at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infectious Immunology (Doherty Institute). Immune systemIn particular, B cells and T cells respond to COVID-19 peplomer. Peplomers are important in inducing neutralizing antibodies to allow SARS-CoV-2 to attach and invade human cells and protect against reinfection. B cells are involved in the production of antibodies that recognize SARS-CoV-2, and T cells play an important role in supporting the development of B cell responses. Dr. Juno said that one of their impressive observations was that during the four months they were following patients, the number of B cells that recognize peaplomers was actually almost all patients, regardless of the severity of the disease. Said that it increased in. “This is interesting because our study and other recent studies suggest that these B cells may continue to accumulate and evolve over time. This is interesting. In the sense of “memory”, it should help protect against the occurrence of another exposure. cell It should be able to be activated again. “ “We still don’t know how much antibody we really need to protect with either the vaccine or the natural infection, but recent results from the Phase 3 vaccine trial give us an immediate understanding of how long innate immunity lasts. I will. “In addition, it is not yet understood whether these changes in B-cell memory will help the immune system recognize and protect against the emerging new SARS-CoV-2 mutants.” Dr. Juno said recent data on major vaccines indicate that they induce at least twice as many vaccines. Antibody level As a natural infection, it is very encouraging. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Adam K. Wheatley et al. Evolution of immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in mild to moderate COVID-19, Nature Communications (2021). Adam K. Wheatley et al. Evolution of immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in mild to moderate COVID-19,(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-21444-5

