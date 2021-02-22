Pfizer says Covid vaccine doesn’t need to be kept very cold





Pfizer said Friday it submitted data to the FDA to show that the vaccine is stable when stored between -13 and 5 Fahrenheit. This is a common temperature for pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators. Hill: Pfizer says vaccines can be stored in a regular freezer



The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine does not need to be stored in the expensive freezer that poses a challenge to the vaccination campaign, the company announced Friday. Pfizer submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it is stable when the vaccine is stored between -13 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature commonly found in drug freezers and refrigerators. Shown. (Hermann, 2/19) Fox News: Pfizer file to relax COVID-19 vaccine temperature storage requirements



Pfizer has submitted data that may ease storage requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the company, the vaccine showed stability when stored at -25 to -15 degrees Celsius. This is commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators. Pfizer said it submitted data to the FDA to support the proposed update of prescription information. This allows the vials to be stored at these temperatures for up to 2 weeks as an alternative or complement to the use of ultra-low temperature freezers. (Hein, 2/20) Other news about vaccine development — USA Today: One COVID shot may provide protection, but in the United States, two doses are solid



A new study from Israel has rekindled Friday’s public debate about the interval between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the US government has not sprouted a commitment to the original schedule. According to a new Israeli study, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be as effective as if the dose gap was wider than the recommended 21 days. More people can be protected faster if the doses can be given further apart. Vaccine supply, which is currently quite limited, is expected to increase in late spring. (Weintraub, 2/19) The Wall Street Journal: A Preliminary Survey Show That One Shot May Sufficient For Covid-19 Survivors



Covid-19 survivors who receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine may cause an immune response that may eliminate the need for a second dose, releasing a limited vaccine supply to more people. Yes, some new research papers suggest. Although the study is preliminary, previously infected people are ill at a rapid and dramatically higher level after the first shot of the current two-shot regimen when compared to those who were vaccinated but not ill. It turns out that it created a defense against. (Hopkins, 2/21) Idaho Statesman: CDC Releases Data on Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaccine



According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than 7,000 people have reported side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine after the first 13.7 million doses in the United States. According to the CDC, 640 of the 6,994 people who stated that they had side effects between December 14th and January 13th were considered serious. The findings were reported in a weekly report on CDC morbidity and mortality and were monitored by a system that records the submitted side effects of the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. According to the CDC, the most common side effects were headache (22.4%), malaise (16.5%) and dizziness (16.5%). He said 113 deaths were reported, including 78 who lived in long-term care facilities. (Stanson, 2/19) This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, which is a summary of health policy coverage from major media outlets.Sign up Email subscription..



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos