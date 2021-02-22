Health
20 million years of life lost in COVID-19
According to the COVID-19 pandemic, it claims more than 20 million years of life in 81 countries. New analysis of disease mortality Throughout all of 2020. It is an average of 16 years of lost life per death.
In severely affected areas such as the United States, Western Europe and Latin America, COVID-19, depending on the country, killed two to seven times as many as the typical year of seasonal influenza. This is despite the very rigorous public health efforts to stop the transmission of the disease. In these countries, pandemics also outnumber road deaths in the number of years of shortened lifespan, rivaling heart disease, the leading murderer in most countries.
The Years of Death Metric (YLL) measures early mortality by subtracting the age of death from the life expectancy of a particular country.
“YLL does not compromise on continuing to care about indicators such as death and cases, but it is a measure that can directly assess the loss of human potential based on the difference in how many lives have been lived. That’s it. ” Adeline Lo, Professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and co-author of a new study.
COVID-19 killed the elderly disproportionately, but the young people were burdened with similar burdens and lost years of life. In many poor countries, people under the age of 55 make up the majority of the lost years.
And men have lost 44% more years with COVID-19 than women. More men are also dying from the disease.
Researchers also underestimate the number of deaths caused by COVID-19, so the actual number of years lost with COVID-19 may be up to three times higher on average than official records suggest. I found that.
Lo collaborated with a health economist Hector Pifare and Aroras Analysis was conducted by Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona and Mikko Myrskylä of the According to Max Planck Institute in Germany.Writers Published their findings February 18th in Scientific Reports.
Scientists have analyzed a database covering 1.2 million deaths from COVID-19 and figures on life expectancy by country. For 19 countries, it was also possible to calculate mortality, a measure of the observed increase in mortality in 2020 compared to 2010. Some deaths may not be due correctly to COVID-19 and are therefore excluded from the official count. Death provides another estimate of the true mortality rate of the pandemic.
“One of the big misconceptions was that this wasn’t a pandemic that some people would make us believe. We believe we’ve dispelled this concept.”
Hector Pifare and Aroras
Data on premature death can be distorted by factors such as underlying health, and some people are more likely to die of illness. For this reason, the ratio of years lost between COVID-19 and other causes such as influenza and heart disease is a more accurate measure of premature death, as other illnesses are similarly exacerbated by existing health problems.
In Italy and the United States, two of the most devastated countries, COVID-19 lost at least 7.5 more lives than the typical year of seasonal flu. Approximately 20 countries lose at least twice the life expectancy of COVID-19 than the average influenza season.
Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of premature death in most countries, but Mexico and Peru have lost more years with COVID-19. Pandemics claim at least half the lifespan of heart disease in Colombia, Ecuador, and Brazil.
“One of the big misconceptions was that this wasn’t a pandemic that some people made us believe. We believe we’ve dispelled this concept. It’s a big pandemic.” Said Aroras, the lead author of the new report. “And we had an extraordinary public health response to the pandemic. If we didn’t do anything, these numbers would be even worse.”
Some countries analyzed in this study do not face the serious burden of premature death from COVID-19. In countries such as Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, the number of cases is relatively small and the mortality rate is low. Other regions, such as Bolivia, Cameroon and El Salvador, have so far only shared data from the early stages of the pandemic, and more deaths may be reported over time. The new survey includes data up to January 6, 2021, which captured the entire first calendar year of the pandemic.
Other measurements of the pandemic’s true medical costs, such as the burden of disability faced by survivors, are not yet available. Further research on the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection and recovery is needed.
“Now that we have this information, let’s use it to identify where to prepare for the future to help vulnerable groups,” Lo says. “Now is the perfect time to integrate this information and not only end this pandemic, but prepare for a future pandemic.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]