Health
Should Cancer Patients Vaccine Coronavirus?
Cleveland, Ohio-You are currently being treated for cancer or have a history of cancer. Do I need to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Our readers have questions about the coronavirus vaccine and cleveland.com gets answers from healthcare professionals.
Q. Should cancer patients be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine?
Most adults with cancer or a history of cancer say they need to be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available. Dr. Halle Moore, Director of Breast Oncology at Cleveland Clinic.National Institutes of Health said The risk increases when you get cancer To develop a severe form of COVID-19.
“People with advanced cancer and those receiving immunosuppressive treatment for cancer are considered to be at increased risk of complications if they are infected with COVID,” Moore said. “I think vaccination is especially important for these individuals.”
However, there may be some special considerations. If you are currently receiving chemotherapy or another treatment, discussing vaccines with oncologists is a “pretty good general rule,” Moore said.
Most types of cancer treatment do not prevent vaccination. You can get the vaccine even if you are on hormone therapy, radiation therapy, or future surgery. However, a possible side effect of the vaccine is fever. Therefore, do not schedule your vaccine a few days before you plan surgery or another treatment.
Moore said there are certain types of treatments that can interfere with the effectiveness of the vaccine. They include intensive chemotherapy for conditions such as acute leukemia.
One of the things that can prevent cancer patients from getting vaccinated is a severe allergic reaction to chemotherapy, said Moore and Dr. David Lang, chairs of the clinic’s Department of Allergies and Clinical Immunology. I have.
“Patients with chemotherapeutic anaphylaxis need to see a board-certified allergist to determine if the vaccine can be safely given,” Lang said.
According to Moore, there are some additional things that cancer patients should consider when vaccination. If the lymph nodes are removed from under the arm due to breast cancer, the opposite arm should be vaccinated.
Another side effect of the vaccine is swelling of the lymph nodes, which can be worrisome to cancer patients, Moore said. But don’t panic, the swelling should improve naturally. According to Moore, it only monitors swelling over time.
“It can last for weeks, but if it doesn’t improve within three to four weeks, you certainly need to contact your provider,” Moore said.
Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine that you would like an expert to answer?With a simple email cleveland.com Reporter Evan McDonald’s [email protected]..
