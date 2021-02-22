Hospitalization plummets as Analandel continues to recover





Anne Arundel County, Maryland — Last week was one of the best stretches in months in Anne Arundel County. Infectious diseases have plummeted. Hospitalization plummeted. And the death toll has decreased.

However, there is still room for improvement. The incident is still about as high as the second wave the county fought in the summer. Analandel also passed 500 confirmed deaths this week. In addition, the county is still ranked in the bottom quartile of coronavirus vaccine deployment. Last week’s 521 infections were down 213 from the previous week. Analandel recorded less than 1,000 new cases for the third straight week. Prior to that, the county recorded more than 1,000 new infections per week for about three consecutive months.

The virus killed 11 counties last week, seven fewer than last week, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Let’s see where the numbers for Anne Arundel County are. Vaccine renewal the current: 11.59%

11.59% Trend: 1.52 percentage points increase The state counts the number of vaccinated Marylanders This website.. So far, 67,159 Anne Arundel County residents have received their first shots. This is an increase of 8,832 from last week, or 11.59 percent of the population.

Anne Arundel County currently has the sixth lowest immunization rate in the state. This is a one-spot improvement from last week. Kent County is leading with 21.7 percent vaccination. The second dose has reached 31,360 locals. That’s 6,540 more than a week ago, or 5.41 percent of the county’s total population.

Click for more information on Anne Arundel County vaccination plans Here..To find out when you are eligible for vaccination, please read below Patch explainer..Check us out How-to guide Learn how to sign up for a shot. Coronavirus case rate: the current: 13.91

13.91 Trend: 2.49 down Health officials are focusing on several indicators to assess the coronavirus pandemic. The most frequently used are case rates, hospitalizations, and positive rates.

Case rate is a per capita index that makes it easy to compare different populations. The jurisdiction case rate is the average number of new coronavirus infections per day registered per 100,000 people per week. Anne Arundel County Case rate It is still above the summer highs, but has fallen to 13.91. This is a 2.49 decrease from this time last week, the lowest since November 1, 2020. Case rates have plummeted since January 12, when the county hit a record high of 64.99. The case rate of Analandel reached a historical peak of 13.4 on June 3, 2020 and 14.26 on August 2, 2020. It reached a record low of 3.53 on June 26, 2020. Hospitalization the current: 63

63 Trend: 24 down Coronavirus-related hospitalization It’s starting to fall, but it’s still above the summer lows. The illness hospitalized 63 residents of Anne Arundel County on Monday. This is a decrease of 24 from the previous week, the lowest since November 15, 2020. Analandel has eased from its January 8 peak of 168 hospitalizations, the second highest ever. The record high of 172 occurred on April 21, 2020. Hospitalization reached a minimum of 21 overall on September 21, 2020. ICU hospitalization the current: 14

14 Trend: 5 down Covid ActNowAnne Arundel County, a website for coronavirus statistics, estimates that there are 50 beds in the intensive care unit. Hospitals need to save some of these beds in case of an emergency unrelated to the coronavirus. On Monday, Anne Arundel had 10 patients with the virus in the ICU. This is a 4 decrease from this time last week, the lowest since November 1, 2020. This is a significant reduction from the 43 ICU admissions enrolled on January 14, the highest since May 13, 2020. ICU usage peaked at 49 on May 13, 2020. It was reduced to 4 by August 24, 2020. Positive rate the current: 5.09%

5.09% Trend: 0.53 percentage point reduction The county’s aggressiveness declined last week. This is the percentage of coronavirus tests that returned positive in the 7 days of travel. Statistics also measure whether the area has enough tests to identify most of its infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a positive rate of less than 5% indicates that the area is well tested to control its outbreak. The positive rate in Anne Arundel County dropped to 5.09 percent on Monday. This is a 0.53 percentage point decrease from this time last week, the lowest since November 28, 2020. The positive rate has been steadily declining since January 3rd. It peaked at 10.4%, the highest since May 30, 2020. It has fallen from the April 16, 2020 high of 28.16%, but is still rising. From the lowest value of 2.29% on August 16, 2020. Total number of cases and deaths The 35,166 coronavirus infections in Anne Arundel County are the fifth most common in the state. The virus has accused the death of 508 counties. Like what you are reading? Invite your friends to subscribe to our free Annapolis newsletter and real-time email alerts. Relation: Do you have a story idea?Please contact me at [email protected] If you have any pitches, tips or questions. Follow us on Twitter @JacobBaumgart And on Facebook @JacobBaumgartJournalist To keep up to date with the latest news from Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County.







