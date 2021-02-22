Embrace for grandparents and friends could come back from May as the public allowed the public to decide if they were jabbed

Health
Embrace for grandparents and friends could come back from May as the government plans to allow the public to decide if they have been jabbed.
Boris Johnson Today we’ve got more details on how the UK will begin to emerge COVID Blockade because the deployment of the jab delayed the spread of the virus.
And as part of his roadmap, the British were given the hope of being able to hug their loved ones by May 17th. Because the lowest death toll was recorded in 10 weeks.
“Today is really coming to an end. The miserable year will soon change to spring and summer, which will be very different from today,” Boris said today.
Boris’s plan warns the British to maintain social distance in steps 1 and 2 to ease the blockade, but from May 17th their own decision to hug friends and family in step 3. May be allowed to give.
The successful deployment of the Covid vaccine has allowed the government to make informed and personal decisions about social contact.
On the roadmap, the Englishman said:
Consider their own risks, taking into account whether they and the people they meet are vaccinated or at greater risk. “
This means that a vaccinated person may find it comfortable to hug a companion who has already been jabed.
Expected to have 54 million adults in the country Jab will be provided by the end of July..
that is…
It is understood that a review will be conducted within the next few months to consider whether social distance measurements such as wearing a mask and keeping a distance of 2 meters will continue to be used.
The roadmap announced today states: “The government will continue to review evidence of vaccine efficacy, including its impact on infection.
“As soon as possible, and by step 3 at the latest, the government will update its advice on social distance between friends and family, including hugs.
“Until then, you need to stay away from your family and non-support bubbles and maintain habits such as regular hand washing and fresh air intake.”
Social distance is widely expected to last until June, and Boris Johnson wants it by the end of July. All adults are vaccinated.
Scientists advised the British to stay two meters away to avoid catching the deadly virus throughout the pandemic.
The virus is transmitted by droplets in the air, settles on the surface and is picked up by others-or when the droplets land directly on you.
This means that keeping a distance reduces the chances of droplets from your nose or mouth landing on you when you sneeze or cough.
The rules of the six rules also apply to external mixing, allowing people to get together with friends in groups.
The British will also be free to play outdoor sports such as golf and tennis.
in the meantime, Beloved couple clarified wedding rules In a speech by Boris Johnson at the House of Commons today.
It comes after the research revealed today The Covid vaccine reduces severe cases of the disease by up to 94%.
This is the first dataset from the Jab program in the United Kingdom, with more than 17 million people receiving their first dose of Oxford or Pfizer vaccine.
Researchers examined the hospitalization of the coronavirus in Scotland for those who had the first jab and compared it to those who had not yet been vaccinated.
April Powers
Boris says shops, pubs and salons will open and a holiday plan will be announced on April 12th.
Scientists at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde, and the University of Scottish Public Health have investigated data on people who received either AstraZeneca’s Oxford Jab or Pfizer Jab.
The Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization from Covid-19 by up to 94% by 4 weeks after the first dose.
Pfizer Jab has reduced hospital risk by 85%.
