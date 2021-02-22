Russia reports the first human case of catching bird flu H5N8





According to news reports, Russian officials reported the first known case of avian influenza virus called H5N8 transmitted from poultry to humans. Seven workers in a poultry farm infected Virus In December 2020, after a flock of birds, Anna Popova, head of federal services on Russia’s consumer rights protection and human well-being, said at a press conference on Saturday (February 20): I did. According to CNN .. Scientists at the state-owned Vector Institute have isolated the virus strain from infected workers, Popova said. Russia reported seven cases to the World Health Organization, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission, Popova said. In other words influenza The virus jumped out of the infection Birds to people But it didn’t continue to spread from person to person. Relation: 20 of the worst fads and pandemics ever “If confirmed, this is the first time H5N8 has infected people,” CNN said in a statement. Several strains of avian influenza, such as H5N1, H7N9, and H9N2, are known to infect people. Reuters reported However, these strains have not caused persistent human-to-human transmission. Live Science previously reported .. People infected with the H5N8 virus are “asymptomatic and no human-to-human transmission has been reported,” a WHO spokeswoman confirmed, according to Reuters. The virus does not appear to pass between humans, so in case of future human-to-human transmission, “all of us, all over the world, be prepared for possible mutations and timely. Give Lee time to react, “Popova said in a briefing. According to BBC News .. Originally published in Live Science.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos