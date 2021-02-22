Coronavirus variants linked to half of California cases





The first coronavirus variant identified in Denmark is now proliferating in California, accounting for more than half of the 44 county samples, according to new data from the University of California, San Francisco. Scientists say the variant, called L452R, appears to be more infectious than the original virus strain, but not as contagious as the British variant. We are also concerned about the evidence that it leads to worse consequences such as hospitalization in the intensive care unit and death. In addition, vaccinated people appear to produce fewer antibodies in response to mutants, suggesting that they may be more resistant to our immune defenses. Dr. Charles Chiu of the University of California, San Francisco concludes that this variant “should be designated as a variant of concern and requires urgent follow-up.” His lab is working with the state public health service to look for cases of new variants. The findings, which have not been peer-reviewed, were released on Monday morning. Subspecies estimated by Chiu’s lab to emerge in California in May 2020 increased prevalence from 0% to over 50% of cases during the sampling period. It has been accused of occurring in nursing homes, prisons, and the emergency department of Kaiser Permanente San Jose, and staff in inflatable Christmas tree costumes may have infected at least 90 people. New results from a study in the mission district of San Francisco, a predominantly Latin community, scrutinize the behavior of variants. According to UCSF Infectious Diseases expert Dr. Diane Habril, 53% of the positive test samples collected between January 10 and January 27, or only 16% of the positive tests were included. It has increased significantly since November. With the help of the Mission District community, the team was able to investigate important questions about home infections, symptoms, and childhood infections. They found that the L452R mutant had a high “secondary incidence,” or domestic infection rate. This suggests that it is more infectious than other strains. Evidence of increased transmission was also found in Chiu’s lab. We have detected faster reproductive rates and increased viral shedding that occur when the virus is replicated in the body and released into the environment. When the mutant was introduced into cells and tissues that grew in the laboratory, it showed greater infectivity. The L452R variant was first detected in Denmark in March 2020. It has three notable mutations, including one of the spike proteins that allows the virus to attach to and invade cells. This mutation is attributed to increased infectivity because it can be transmitted and spread more easily. Chiu Lab’s efforts are part of a larger effort to track virus variants throughout California. A joint effort by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, CZ Biohub, and California, the California COVID Tracker provides free whole-genome sequencing and analysis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to all California Public Health Service and regional health jurisdictions. Has been provided to. July 2020 will allow authorities to better map viruses. To date, this partnership has performed approximately 45% of all sequences in California and 5% of national sequencing work. The mission district survey is a volunteer-led collaboration between the University of California, San Francisco, the non-profit Chan Zuckerberg Biohub (CZ Biohub), the Chanzuckerberg Initiative, and the Latin American Task Force of COVID-19. Conducted by Salud.

