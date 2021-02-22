Air pollution increases children’s risk of adulthood illness





View from above in Fresno, California. This area has the highest level of air pollution in the country. Credits: Vadim Manuylov / Wikimedia Commons

Children exposed to air pollution, such as wildfire smoke and car exhaust, for a day are destined to have a higher incidence of heart disease and other illnesses in adulthood, according to a new study led by Stanford. There may be.Analysis published in Science reportIs the first of its kind to investigate the effects of air pollution at the single-cell level and at the same time focus on both the child’s cardiovascular and immune systems. This supports previous studies that bad air can alter gene regulation in ways that can affect long-term health. Air pollution. “I think this is convincing enough for pediatricians to say we have evidence. pollution As previously shown, it causes changes not only in asthma and respiratory illness, but also in the immune and cardiovascular systems, “said Mary Purnikki, lead author of the study and responsible for air pollution. Stated. Health research At Stanford University’s Sean N. Parker Allergy & Asthma Research Center. “Even short exposures to air pollution seem to actually change regulation and wording. ChildrenIt may alter the genes and possibly blood pressure, laying the foundation for increasing the risk of later illness. “ Researchers surveyed children aged 6 to 8 years, primarily Hispanic, in Fresno, California. The city suffers from the highest levels of air pollution in the country, including industrial agriculture and wildfires. The research team used a combination of continuous daily pollutant concentrations measured at Fresno’s Central Air Monitoring Station, daily concentrations from regular spatial sampling, meteorological and geophysical data, and a day. , 1 week, and 1, 3, 6, and 12 months before each participant’s visit. Combined with health and demographic questionnaires, blood pressure measurements, and blood samples, the data began to portray awkward situations. Researchers analyzed using the form of mass spectrometry Immune system First cell in pollution research. This approach allows up to 40 cellular markers to be measured simultaneously and more sensitively, allowing more detailed analysis of the effects of contamination exposure than before. Among their findings: Over time exposure to microparticles known as PM2.5, carbon monoxide, and ozone increases methylation, a change in DNA molecules that can alter activity without altering the sequence. Is related to. This change in gene expression may be passed on to future generations. Researchers also find that exposure to air pollution correlates with an increase in white blood cells, which play an important role in the accumulation of monocytes and arterial plaques, making children more susceptible to heart disease in adulthood. discovered. Future research is needed to examine the long-term effects. Hispanic children, especially in California, are exposed to higher levels of traffic-related pollution than non-Hispanic children, thus bearing unequal health hazards. In Hispanic adults, the prevalence of uncontrolled hypertension is higher than in other races and ethnic groups in the United States, and it is becoming increasingly important to determine how air pollution affects it. .. Long-term health Risks for Hispanic children. The entire, Respiratory disease It kills more Americans each year and is ranked as the second leading cause of death in the world. “This is everyone’s problem,” said Carinado, senior author of the study, who is the director of the Parker Center. “Almost half of Americans and the vast majority of people around the world live in unhealthy air. Understanding and mitigating the effects can save many lives.” Studies have linked a reduced risk of CV to an intensive decrease in blood pressure in patients exposed to air pollution For more information:

Mary Prunicki et al, exposure to air pollution is associated with methylation of immunoregulatory genes, altered immune cell profiles, and elevated blood pressure in children. Science report (2021). Mary Prunicki et al, exposure to air pollution is associated with methylation of immunoregulatory genes, altered immune cell profiles, and elevated blood pressure in children.(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-021-83577-3 Provided by

Stanford University



Quote: Air pollution increases children’s risk of illness in adulthood (February 22, 2021). Obtained from February 22, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-air-pollution-children-higher-disease.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

