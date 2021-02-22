North Dakota reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, diminished in active cases

Bismarck — On Monday, February 22, the North Dakota Department of Health reported three deaths from COVID-19, but active cases declined overall.

The weekend deaths were a man in Cass County in his 70s, a man in Cass County in his 90s, and a man in Grand Forks County in his 60s.

The number of active cases in North Dakota has been declining since mid-November, when the state’s outbreak was the most severe in the country.

The Ministry of Health reported a decrease in 15 active cases on Monday, bringing the total to 710. The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 was 38, a decrease of 2 from the previous day.

According to the agency, 1,438 people in North Dakota have died of the disease since March. At least 877 of the state’s deaths occur in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Only 10 residents of infected nursing homes are in the state.

The department reported 35 new cases on Monday, including 5 each from Cass and Burleigh counties.

Approximately 2.1% of residents tested as part of the latest batch received positive results, and an average of 2.6% of residents tested in the last two weeks received positive results. Six of the positives on Monday missed the rapid test and the rest missed the traditional test.

The state continues to be the national leader in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 111,000 residents, 15% of the population, receiving initial vaccinations. Over 60,000 residents are fully vaccinated.

