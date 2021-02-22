Health
Early Heart Attack Care Campaign aims to alert people with warning signs
Mark A. Mahony
What is EHAC?
EHAC (or Early Heart Attack Care) is an awareness campaign aimed at educating the general public about the signs and symptoms of an imminent heart attack that can occur days or weeks before the actual event. is.
The EHAC campaign was established to prevent premature death and disability from heart disease. This program serves as a benchmark for community engagement and education for heart disease. Early symptoms need to be recognized and treated early to avoid damage from a full-blown heart attack.
If you suspect you have a heart attack, call 911 immediately. Seek medical attention before your heart is damaged.
Heart attack begins
The main goal of Early Heart Attack Care is to raise awareness that a heart attack has a “beginning” that can occur weeks before the actual attack. These “beginnings” occur in more than 50% of patients. However, if recognized in time, these “beginnings” can be treated before the heart is damaged.
Early symptoms of a heart attack, such as mild or stuttering chest pain, have been identified as a major risk factor for a heart attack. Adults often ignore these warnings and endanger serious damage to the heart muscle, or even death. EHAC focuses on these onset interventions that help prevent acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and cardiac arrest.
The second goal of Early Heart Attack Care is to teach the general public that people with heart attack symptoms need to be evaluated and treated in an emergency department or chest pain center. The specialists there are trained in the rapid assessment of patients and bring together ED doctors, nurses, cardiologists, and technicians working as a team to establish a comprehensive management plan for chest pain patients. I will.
Symptoms of an early heart attack
People may or may not experience any or all of these symptoms.
- nausea
- Pain on one or both arms
- Jaw pain
- Malaise
- anxiety
- Chest tightness, tightness or discomfort
- Back pain
- Dyspnea
- Feeling full
Mild chest symptoms such as pressure, burning sensation, pain, and tension may also occur. These symptoms can come and go until they are finally constant and severe.
Check for risk of heart and stroke events
In 5 minutes you will know what your risk is. Checks, changes, and control computers by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Stroke Association (ASA) can be accessed at the following URL:
Please note that the information presented is for general information and educational purposes. It is not intended to replace the advice of your healthcare provider. If you think you have a health problem or have specific questions, please contact your healthcare provider.
Thanks to AHA for providing much of the content here.
Additional resources:
A Pamphlet of the Cardiovascular Patient Care Association, which summarizes the campaign entitled “Early Heart Attack Care,” can be viewed and / or downloaded at the following URL: adventisthealth.org.
Additional resources on the importance of cardiac health screening to address the reduced risk of cardiovascular disease (CAD) in the management of health behavior and risk factors (food quality, physical activity, smoking, body, etc.) Is available for mass index (BMI), blood pressure, total cholesterol or blood glucose).
To know the risk factors that a healthcare provider may request or perform a screening test during a regular visit.
As the end of the American Heart Awareness Month approaches, take the time to learn about the critical signs associated with an early heart attack and what health checks are important to your heart health.
Mark A. Mahoney, Ph.D. Has been a Dietitian / Nutritionist for over 30 years and has completed a Graduate School of Nutrition and Public Health from Columbia University. He can be contacted at [email protected]
