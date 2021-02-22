MDMA can be used to treat alcoholism





The drug MDMA may be used to treat alcoholism, according to a new study by British researchers. The study, published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, is the first in the world to help people who receive a drug, also known as ecstasy, limit their drinking compared to patients who receive more traditional treatment. Showed success. Class A drugs are thought to suppress a region of the brain known as the amygdala. This allows the patient to confront the painful memories of the past without being overwhelmed. Bristol researchers studied a group of 14 patients who participated in 10 psychotherapy sessions over an eight-week period. During the two sessions, 125 mg of MDMA was given at weeks 3 and 7, and an additional 62.4 mg was given 2 hours later. Each session lasted 6 to 8 hours and took place in a hospital with psychiatrists and psychologists. After the MDMA session, the patient stays overnight and is checked daily the following week to assess sleep quality, mood, and potential suicide risk. For the next nine months, researchers collected data on drunken behavior. Of the 14 participants who took the MDMA-assisted psychotherapy course, 11 drank less than 14 units of alcohol per week after 9 months, and 9 of them were completely abstinent. The lead author, Vencesa of Imperial College, told the Times: “This allows patients to think of painful traumatic memories that would normally be avoided. This basically allows them to perform psychotherapy that they cannot normally perform. “The chances are very high — almost all my patients with alcoholism have a history of trauma.” In the United States, researchers are conducting similar trials to see if MDMA can be used to treat post-traumatic stress disorders. This study found no evidence of drug withdrawal or unpleasant come-down symptoms from the drug. The money for the study was donated to Imperial College by the Alexander Mosley Charity Trust.End

..





