NB COVID-19 Summary: 1 new death, 1 new case, 6th subspecies case confirmed

New Brunswick lost another individual at COVID-19, bringing the number of New Brunswick pandemic-related deaths to 26.

Public health confirmed on Monday that people between the ages of 80 and 89 died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

This person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult housing facility in Edmundston.

Public health did not hold a live update on Monday, but in a news release, both Prime Minister Brain Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, expressed sympathy for the victims’ families.

The sixth confirmed case of the variant

A sample sent earlier this month from the Institute of Microbiology at the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton to the National Institute of Microbiology in Winnipeg was identified as the first reported B117 variant in the United Kingdom.

This case was previously reported in Zone 4 of the Edmundston region and represents the sixth case of a subspecies in New Brunswick.

Last week, a fifth case was confirmed. Public health does not say in which zone it is.

In an interview with Rosemary Burton Live, Dr. Brooks Farris said that in order to understand how serious the effects of these new coronavirus variants are, they really need to be paused throughout the state and across the country. I will. 0:44

One new case reported

The state reported one new case on Monday. This is the 9th consecutive day of single digit cases.

Public health said on Monday that the case was an individual between the ages of 40 and 49 living in Zone 4 of the Edmundston area, in close contact with known cases and self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases since the pandemic reached New Brunswick was 1,424. Since Sunday, two people have recovered, with a total of 1,313 recovery.

Twenty-six people have died and 84 are active.

Two patients are hospitalized and one is in the intensive care unit. Since the report on Sunday, a total of 224,023 tests have been conducted, including 428.

There are currently 84 active cases in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

False positives will correct the number of cases

Public health has revised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.

Persons previously identified as positive in Zone 3 of the Fredericton region were removed from the confirmed case list after a false positive result was confirmed.

The lab is working to identify the cause of this false positive.

“Public health considers epidemiological links and case information when assessing the results of the test to determine the likelihood of these being positive,” the agency said in a news release Monday.

“In these rare situations, the results were inconsistent with patient information and COVID-19 activity in the area, so the sample was retested.”

The individuals involved were informed of the negative consequences, the department said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in progress this week

This week, 193 licensed long-term care facilities will host clinics for more than 5,200 residents.

More than 1,000 other people, including staff at these facilities, will receive a second dose at these clinics.

Rodney Russell, a professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, says reports from Israel show that vaccines provide a high rate of protection against infection. (Newfoundland Memorial University)

Studies show potential vaccine protection

Epidemiologists in the Atlantic region provide first evidence that COVID-19 vaccination could reduce viral transmission and lead to end-of-travel and quarantine restrictions for vaccinated people. Say you are.

so Interview with CBC NewsRodney Russell, a professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, quoted a report from Israel giving a per capita vaccine more than anywhere else in the world.

That study, published Thursday, and another study reported in The Lancet Medical Journal, found that vaccines provide protection from infection at up to 90 percent, Russell said.

“That is, these vaccines actually reduce the spread and infection, which protects the vaccinated person, but because there is no infection and therefore no spread, the people around them are not at risk. . “

If these findings are upheld, he said it could be a game changer for travel and self-isolation restrictions.

“We’ve been asking all the time, can it be spread from vaccinated people? And the answer seems no.

“So if you really see the vaccine prevent infection and reduce its spread … then do vaccinated people need to be quarantined, vaccinated people need to be quarantined? The question arises, can they travel? “

Russell warned that he had not seen the data yet, saying the study had not yet been peer-reviewed.

“It’s a very early day,” he said. “But those questions will come up. We are experimenting in real time and will come up with real data.”