Health
NB COVID-19 Summary: 1 new death, 1 new case, 6th subspecies case confirmed
New Brunswick lost another individual at COVID-19, bringing the number of New Brunswick pandemic-related deaths to 26.
Public health confirmed on Monday that people between the ages of 80 and 89 died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.
This person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult housing facility in Edmundston.
Public health did not hold a live update on Monday, but in a news release, both Prime Minister Brain Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, expressed sympathy for the victims’ families.
The sixth confirmed case of the variant
A sample sent earlier this month from the Institute of Microbiology at the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Center in Moncton to the National Institute of Microbiology in Winnipeg was identified as the first reported B117 variant in the United Kingdom.
This case was previously reported in Zone 4 of the Edmundston region and represents the sixth case of a subspecies in New Brunswick.
Last week, a fifth case was confirmed. Public health does not say in which zone it is.
One new case reported
The state reported one new case on Monday. This is the 9th consecutive day of single digit cases.
Public health said on Monday that the case was an individual between the ages of 40 and 49 living in Zone 4 of the Edmundston area, in close contact with known cases and self-isolating.
The number of confirmed cases since the pandemic reached New Brunswick was 1,424. Since Sunday, two people have recovered, with a total of 1,313 recovery.
Twenty-six people have died and 84 are active.
Two patients are hospitalized and one is in the intensive care unit. Since the report on Sunday, a total of 224,023 tests have been conducted, including 428.
False positives will correct the number of cases
Public health has revised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick.
Persons previously identified as positive in Zone 3 of the Fredericton region were removed from the confirmed case list after a false positive result was confirmed.
The lab is working to identify the cause of this false positive.
“Public health considers epidemiological links and case information when assessing the results of the test to determine the likelihood of these being positive,” the agency said in a news release Monday.
“In these rare situations, the results were inconsistent with patient information and COVID-19 activity in the area, so the sample was retested.”
The individuals involved were informed of the negative consequences, the department said.
COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in progress this week
This week, 193 licensed long-term care facilities will host clinics for more than 5,200 residents.
More than 1,000 other people, including staff at these facilities, will receive a second dose at these clinics.
Studies show potential vaccine protection
Epidemiologists in the Atlantic region provide first evidence that COVID-19 vaccination could reduce viral transmission and lead to end-of-travel and quarantine restrictions for vaccinated people. Say you are.
so Interview with CBC NewsRodney Russell, a professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Memorial University of Newfoundland, quoted a report from Israel giving a per capita vaccine more than anywhere else in the world.
That study, published Thursday, and another study reported in The Lancet Medical Journal, found that vaccines provide protection from infection at up to 90 percent, Russell said.
“That is, these vaccines actually reduce the spread and infection, which protects the vaccinated person, but because there is no infection and therefore no spread, the people around them are not at risk. . “
If these findings are upheld, he said it could be a game changer for travel and self-isolation restrictions.
“We’ve been asking all the time, can it be spread from vaccinated people? And the answer seems no.
“So if you really see the vaccine prevent infection and reduce its spread … then do vaccinated people need to be quarantined, vaccinated people need to be quarantined? The question arises, can they travel? “
Russell warned that he had not seen the data yet, saying the study had not yet been peer-reviewed.
“It’s a very early day,” he said. “But those questions will come up. We are experimenting in real time and will come up with real data.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]