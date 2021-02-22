Maine could start vaccination next week for groups aged 65-69

Maine is moving to start vaccination of residents in the age group of 65 to 69 as early as next week. This is a welcome sign as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

In addition, another retail pharmacy giant, Walgreens, plans to begin vaccination this week in Maine and 22 other states for people over the age of 70. Walgreens has joined the Walmart and Sam’s Club locations as a place for people to schedule vaccine appointments, in addition to clinics already set up by hospitals, primary care centers and other medical institutions.

There is no tight schedule, but Maine Health and Welfare Governor Janet Mills and Jeanne Lambreux said Maine is once every two-thirds of the ages of 70 and over, between the ages of 65 and 69. He states that he is more likely to initiate immunity in the age group. The population was getting their first shot. Approximately 53% of the population over the age of 70 is vaccinated and vaccine supplies are increasing, which could reach that milestone next week.

“In addition to reaching the point where the majority of Maine residents over the age of 70 are vaccinated, weekly vaccination allocations from federal partners allow people aged 65-69 to start vaccination appointments. It can affect timing, “Maine Center Disease Control and Prevention spokesman Robert Long said in an email reply to a question on Monday.

Health officials in Maine reported less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in eight days on Monday. In addition, no additional deaths have been reported for the second consecutive day.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 97 new cases on Monday. This is the lowest total since 89 cases were reported a week ago. The pandemic situation has improved significantly since mid-January, and the daily number of cases has dropped to levels not seen since early November. Currently, the average number of cases per day for 7 days is 118, which has decreased from 268 cases 2 weeks ago to 499 cases 1 month ago.

Despite a positive trend across Maine and across the country, the United States has now crossed the tough milestone of 500,000 Americans who died of COVID-19. The Biden administration plans to commemorate them with a candlelight service in Washington on Monday night.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Maine has the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate in the country and the fourth lowest per capita mortality rate in the country. There were 487 deaths per million inhabitants, with only Alaska, Vermont, and Hawaii having lower mortality rates than Maine. New Jersey has the worst mortality rate in the country, at 2,558 per million.

In addition to the increased vaccine allocation in Maine, an additional 4,680 doses will arrive in Maine on Wednesday for use at Walgreens locations. Walgreens will start the schedule on Tuesday, although it hasn’t been booked yet on Monday.Those who are interested in the booking schedule should check www.Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine..

According to the Maine CDC, there have been 43,594 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 in Maine since the outbreak of the pandemic, killing 658 people. As of Monday, there were 72 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 of whom were critical care and 6 were ventilators. The number of hospitalizations peaked at 207 on January 13, and has declined significantly.

“Overall, there are many positive signs on the horizon,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Main CDC, said in a public radio show on Main Calling on Monday morning. Shah warned that one major risk was the arrival of the more contagious COVID-19 mutant (first detected in the United Kingdom), which is currently being detected in two people in Maine.

However, Mr. Shah stays ahead of the variants with an aggressive vaccination program and continued use of public health measures such as wearing masks, avoiding meetings, and maintaining physical distance from others. , Said that it is possible to reduce the number of cases. He noted that the UK did a good job of limiting the spread of variants through aggressive vaccination and early restriction measures.

“It tells me that it is inevitable that we will be overtaken by new variants,” Shah said.

The slowdown in cases and hospitalization occurred at the same time as the increase in COVID-19 vaccination in Maine, with a total of 296,253 vaccinations, including 200,322 first doses and 95,931 second doses. .. At least the first vaccinated people now make up 14.9 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million population.

For the elderly, who have been the main focus of vaccine deployment since mid-January, 103,198 of the 193,000 population in the state over 70 have received at least the first vaccination. There are an estimated 90,000 mainners in the 65-69 age range.

Vaccine doses have increased by 14% this week in Maine, with more than 27,000 shipments. In addition, a federal pharmacy partnership has doubled the doses available at Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, and now Walgreens in Maine this week, with approximately 4,300 weekly doses available to people over the age of 70. Is expected to increase to about 9,000 times.

As a result, Maine will be able to administer approximately 36,000 doses this week. This is nearly double what it was just a few weeks ago. That’s about twice the number a few weeks ago when Maine received about 18,000 doses a week.

According to Shah, vaccine doses are plentiful, but supply is still the biggest constraint on immunizing groups of more people, including young people and front-line workers, including teachers. He said the state could “open more doors” for widespread vaccination if supply increased in the coming weeks.

“Forward

Next ”

