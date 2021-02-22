Health
Vaccine significantly reduces coronavirus hospitalization, UK research show
The first study of the London-UK mass inoculation program showed strong evidence that the coronavirus vaccine was functioning as intended, significantly reducing the Covid-19 hospitalization rate and preventing viral infections. Indicates that it may be reduced. ..
One single dose AstraZeneca vaccine Or what was made by Pfizer was able to avoid most coronavirus-related hospitalizations, a British study found, but researchers said it was too early to give an accurate estimate of the effect. Said.
The findings of AstraZeneca Shot, which first emerged outside of clinical trials, represent the strongest signal of the effectiveness of a vaccine that much of the world depends on to end a pandemic.
Another study of the Pfizer vaccine also provided interesting new evidence that a single dose could reduce the spread of the virus, not only in symptomatic cases of Covid-19 but also in asymptomatic infections. It has been shown to be preventable.
The findings enhance and exceed studies from Israel that reported that the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech provided significant protection from viruses in the real world, as well as clinical trials held last year. I did.There is no other power Inoculate people as quickly as in the UK, And it was the first country in the world to license and use both Pfizer Shot and those developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
A study published Monday (two for Pfizer Shot and one for AstraZeneca injection) found that both vaccines were established in the United Kingdom and spread worldwide against the more infectious coronavirus variants. Showed to be valid.
“Both of these are working fine,” said Aziz Sheikh, a professor at the University of Edinburgh who helped carry out research on immunization in Scotland.
Still, the findings contained some warning signs.And even if the strength of the vaccine is quoted in the announcement by British lawmakers Gradual relaxation of blockade restrictionsGovernment scientists have warned that more people need to be injected to prevent cases from spreading to vulnerable vaccinated groups and sometimes causing serious illness or death.
The UK has decided to postpone the second dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines up to three months after the first dose and has chosen to provide more people with one-off partial protection. did.
The trade-offs associated with the strategy were not entirely clear from evidence released Monday, but government scientists said a sharp drop in hospitalization rates justified the strategy.
However, the findings also suggested that people became better protected from the coronavirus after the second dose. And they provided different answers to the question of how long the high level of protection from a single dose would last.
Arne Akbar, a professor at the University of London and president of the British Society for Immunology, said: “We need to understand how long this protection lasts with a single dose of the vaccine.
One of the new studies involved approximately 19,000 UK healthcare workers who received the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists were able to monitor the subject very carefully to see if they were infected. The virus was regularly tested, whether symptomatic or not, and scientists were able to detect asymptomatic cases.
In contrast, many clinical trials measured only symptomatological infections.
The study showed that a single dose of Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of infection by about 70 percent. Scientists said the defense increased to 85% after two vaccinations, but warned that the small number of cases made it difficult to reach accurate estimates.
Pfizer vaccines are not well represented in clinical trials and appear to be effective in older people who do not always respond strongly to the vaccine. Another study in the United Kingdom over 80 years of age showed that a single dose was 57% effective in preventing symptomatological Covid-19 cases. After the second dose, protection increased to 88%.
Elderly people who have been vaccinated but are still ill are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die than those who are not vaccinated, slowing even if the Pfizer vaccine does not completely stop the effects of the infection. It suggests that I let you.
Still, some vaccinated people were hospitalized or died from the virus, reminding them that “protection is not perfect,” said Mary, UK Public Health Service Vaccination Officer. Dr. Ramsey said.
A study conducted in Scotland included injections of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The results of the AstraZeneca vaccine were even more limited as it was approved in the United Kingdom and was only used in early January.
Researchers there investigated about 8,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations and examined how the risk of hospitalization differs between those who received the shot and those who did not.
The number of people vaccinated for treatment in the hospital was very small, the researchers said, they could only give a very rough estimate of the effectiveness of the vaccine and shot each other. Could not be compared.
However, 28 to 34 days after the first injection, the AstraZeneca vaccine reduced the risk of Covid-19 hospitalization by about 94% when the effect appeared to peak or close. At the same time, the Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization by about 85%, but in both cases the numbers were too small to be sure of the exact effect.
The findings provided encouraging signs of the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the backbone of many countries’ vaccination programs. It is much cheaper to manufacture and, unlike the Pfizer vaccine (and Moderna vaccine not yet used in the UK), can be shipped and stored in a regular refrigerator.
However, a UK study could not mention how long a single dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine would continue to provide high levels of protection.
In a Scottish study, the reduction in risk of hospitalization began one week after receiving the first injection and reached a low point four to five weeks after vaccination. But then it seemed to rise again.
“Peak protection begins to decline after 4 weeks,” said Simon Clarke, a professor of cell microbiology at the University of Reading, who was not involved in the study.
In the United Kingdom, there was no evidence that the level of protection declined after a month. Scientists said more evidence is needed to clearly establish whether the protection provided by a single dose may be diminished and how quickly it is provided. ..
The AstraZeneca vaccine is skeptical in parts of Europe. Many countries have chosen not to give it to the elderly because of the lack of clinical trial data for that group.
A Scottish study could not provide accurate figures for vaccine efficacy in the elderly. However, the vaccination program there has significantly reduced hospitalization for people over the age of 80 and has given AstraZeneca vaccine to many older people.
