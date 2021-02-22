Vaccine significantly reduces coronavirus hospitalization, UK research show

The first study of the London-UK mass inoculation program showed strong evidence that the coronavirus vaccine was functioning as intended, significantly reducing the Covid-19 hospitalization rate and preventing viral infections. Indicates that it may be reduced. ..

One single dose AstraZeneca vaccine Or what was made by Pfizer was able to avoid most coronavirus-related hospitalizations, a British study found, but researchers said it was too early to give an accurate estimate of the effect. Said.

The findings of AstraZeneca Shot, which first emerged outside of clinical trials, represent the strongest signal of the effectiveness of a vaccine that much of the world depends on to end a pandemic.

Another study of the Pfizer vaccine also provided interesting new evidence that a single dose could reduce the spread of the virus, not only in symptomatic cases of Covid-19 but also in asymptomatic infections. It has been shown to be preventable.