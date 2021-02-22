Heartburn raises odds for esophageal and laryngeal cancer





A similar mechanism may contribute to esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and laryngeal cancer, according to Abnett. Whether treatment for gastroesophageal reflux disease reduces the risk of these cancers “remains an open question,” he said. In the United States, he said, smoking and heavy drinking were the main causes of cancer studied here. “Therefore, avoiding these exposures is the most important precaution,” said Abnett. The findings are based on more than 490,600 US adults initially between the ages of 50 and 71. Almost a quarter was GERD. In about 16 years, more than 900 participants were diagnosed with esophageal adenocarcinoma and about 300 developed squamous cell carcinoma. Meanwhile, 876 people were diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. On average, Avnet’s team found that people with GERD were about twice as likely to develop three cancers as people without GERD. It was after considering smoking, drinking habits, and weight. Peter Campbell, director of science for epidemiological studies at the American Cancer Society, called the study “solid.” There are no standard screening tests for cancer. But people with GERD may notice potential symptoms such as dysphagia, chest pain, hoarseness and voice changes, chronic coughing, and weight loss, Campbell said. “It’s important to note that just because these signs and symptoms do not mean that one of these organ sites has cancer,” Campbell emphasized. However, he said that anyone with GERD who noticed these symptoms should consult a doctor. Similarly, Abnett said people with GERD symptoms should ask their doctor about lifestyle changes and useful medications. Lifestyle tactics for managing gastroesophageal reflux disease include eating a healthy diet, quitting smoking and limiting alcohol, and losing excess weight. It happened that Abnet pointed out that these same measures could help reduce the risk of many different types of cancer.

For more information The National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases Gastroesophageal reflux disease. Source: Christian Abnet, PhD, MPH, Department of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics, National Cancer Institute, Rockville, Maryland. Dr. Peter Campbell, Director of Science, Epidemiological Studies, American Cancer Society, Atlanta. cancer,February. 22nd 2021 online

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos