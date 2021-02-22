Covid: Loss of smell and taste can last 5 months after infection





Recovered Covid patients who lost their sense of smell and taste after being infected with Coronavirus Their sensations may not come back for up to 5 months. Anosmia, a loss or change in olfaction and taste, is officially recognized as a symptom of coronavirus infection. Data from National Bureau of Statistics Half of coronavirus patients are symptomatic, and 16% and 17% of them experience some form of odor and taste loss, respectively. Researchers at the University of Quebec investigated 813 health care workers infected with Covid-19. More than one-third (38%) of desensitized people did not fully regain taste after 5 months. Scroll down to watch the video Recovered Covid patients who have lost their sense of smell and taste after being infected with the coronavirus may not regain sensation for up to 5 months. Anosmia, a loss or change in olfaction and taste, is officially recognized as a symptom of coronavirus infection (stock). What is Anosmia? Anosmia is the medical name for a condition in which someone suffers from a complete or partial loss of smell. The most common single cause of this condition, either temporary or permanent, is diseases that affect the nose and sinuses, such as airway-growing polyps, bone and cartilage fractures, hay fever, and tumors. This is different from hyposmia, which reduces sensitivity to some or all odors. About 3.5 million people in the UK are affected by the disease, and about 10 million in the United States are affected by the disease. It is surprisingly common and affects 3-5 percent of people. Head injuries and nervous system disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease can also contribute to this condition by damaging the nasal nerves involved in odor detection. All participants in the study completed a home test by completing a questionnaire to assess taste and smell. These were done on average 5 months after the Covid-19 was caught, so researchers cannot determine if anosmia will last longer, as no data are available yet. “COVID-19 is a new disease, but previous studies have shown that most people lose their sense of smell and taste in the early stages of the disease,” said research author Dr. Johannes Frasneri. “We wanted to go further and see how long the loss of smell and taste lasted, and how serious it was for people with COVID-19.” Smell and taste are evaluated on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 means no meaning and 10 means strong sensation. People who recovered from Covid had an average score of 8, while those who had not been ill had an average score of 9. Of the 813 participants, 527 lost their sense of taste during their first illness. 38% (200 people) of these did not regain their taste after 5 months. “Our results show that olfactory and taste disorders can persist in many people with COVID-19,” said Dr. Frasunelli. “This underscores the importance of following up infected people and the need for further research to discover the extent of neurological problems associated with COVID-19.” This study has not yet been peer-reviewed and will be presented at the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology from April 17-22. Loss of smell and taste was officially recognized as a symptom of Covid on May 18, 2020, and since then the NHS has stated that the three obvious signs of illness are fever and cough, so of the diagnostic process. It has become an integral part. Or loss of taste and smell. Recent Researchers at King’s College London (KCL) Asked policy makers to magnify this set of perceived symptoms.. Prevalence of symptoms in sick Covid-19 patients Cough-29.40% Fatigue-28.11% Headache-27.78% Muscle sore muscle soreness-22.02% Fever-18.92% Sore throat-18.61% Taste loss-17.14% Loss of odor-16.23% Shortness of breath-10.48% Nausea Vomiting-8.79% Diarrhea-6.03% Abdominal pain-5.91% They say that by adding malaise, sore throat, headache, and diarrhea, "millions" of unidentified cases can be detected. Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty has already officially listed Covid's symptoms after the results of REACT, a government-led study, reveal that thousands of infected people are slipping through cracks due to narrow guidance. Is under pressure to change. World Health Organization and US officials are aware of other less common symptoms, such as muscle soreness and diarrhea. However, current testing and tracing rules mean that British swabs are reserved only for people with fever, continuous coughing, or loss of odor or taste. Professor Tim Spector, Principal Scientist at the Zoe App and Epidemiologist at King’s College London, said: “We identified anosmia as a symptom in May, and our work led to the government adding it to the list. It’s clear that we need to add more. “By inviting users who recorded new symptoms to the test, we confirmed that there were more Covid symptoms.” Group of 140 family doctors in London Reflecting this feeling, he called on the director of health to increase the number of symptoms recognized. They say that many patients with milder signs do not even think they may be infected with the virus and do not self-quarantine when they are most infectious. Doctors added that they should encourage patients to lie to be tested. The test is only available to people with three recognized symptoms. Expanding plans to include a runny nose in the middle of winter can put immense pressure on the UK test and trace system. Leading scientists have campaigned for months to expand after warning that the official list did not catch enough infections in the early stages.

