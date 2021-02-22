Rochester Zip Code Vaccination Data Racial Disparity Black Latin Residents

Only 3% or more of the people living in the Upper Falls and Market View Heights districts of the city at the northern end of downtown are vaccinated with the COVID vaccine.

Averages in other parts of Monroe County are four times higher, with Brighton and Pittsford exceeding 22%, according to newly released state records.

Such disparities are suspected across the region, but how much data is just beginning to emerge. A similar gap was apparent in New York City. City health officials released zip code data There last week.

Vaccination near School 7, Aquinas Institute, northeastern neighborhoods including Maplewood Park, and southwest, where 1 in 10 people are 65 or older, according to the latest data as of 2:00 pm on Monday Less than 5% of the residents received it.

Overall, 13.6% of Monroe County residents are vaccinated at least for the first time, according to the state’s online dashboard. This is slightly better than other Finger Lakes counties, following Ontario counties only (15%). The state is not responding to requests for regional data.

The story of fairness in vaccination fills the gap, reaches these communities with socio-economic health inequalities, is hit hard primarily by pandemics, and is well documented why they are skeptical of vaccines. About the black and brown population.

Other factors such as infection rate and hospitalization rate are also involved. But inequality is clear.

Dr. Robert Mayo, Chief Medical Officer of Rochester Regional Health, said, “We are not doing a good job,” mentioning the need to meet people where they are and providing vaccines in a familiar environment. And people who have staffed people who reflect the community being served. “We are trying to do a better job in that cultural context.”

To that end, Rochester Regional collaborated with the city, the Ibero American Action League, the Black Agenda Group, and Baden Street Settlement at its Saturday clinic at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson Recreation Center on North Clinton Avenue.

A steady stream of elderly people, mainly of color, passed through the clinic, accompanied by caregivers and spouses. It’s in the middle of the Upper Falls area and the 14605 zip code, but most came from outside in the immediate vicinity.

Joe and Celestine Thomas, 78 and 77 years old, respectively, drove from Avenue D with a 14621 zip code, where about 6% of the population was vaccinated.

Neither was actively asking for reservations, but Celestine Thomas called it a “great experience” when a friend called about the clinic.

“We are happy,” said Thomas.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren wasn’t.

Warren issued a statement prior to the clinic, lamenting that the clinic on Saturday was assigned only 200 doses. Warren advocates weekly layaways, perhaps targeting specific areas, for vulnerable and marginalized people.

“Our community has failed to vaccinate black and brown residents by a significant margin, citing aggregated data from 12 zip codes showing an overall vaccination rate of 6.49%, Warren said. I’m doing it. ” The city must be empowered to work directly with healthcare providers to place and host distribution sites in locations determined by my administration to facilitate access to the COVID vaccine. No. I look forward to working with the states and counties to ensure that this will happen. “

Looking at Finger Lakes as a whole, state data shows that the region is as advanced as anywhere else in the state.

“The whole approach (to vaccination) is going against the color community,” said Jason Dan, who helps coordinate vaccination efforts through the Jordan Health Center, making such community health centers more Insist that you should have seen a high priority.

A stand-up clinic is required, especially if you do not have a primary care physician. However, Dan, who recently retired from Jordan Health’s chief operating officer, says the provider has established relationships with thousands of patients with the zip code in question.yet The vaccine allocation is kept to a minimum, Local, state, and even in the context of national shortages.

Dave Carr is the person who was vaccinated through Jordan Health and completed his second vaccination on February 10. A 71 year old woman lives in the zip code 14605.

“We lost some people who knew the virus well,” Kerr said early in the pandemic last March, including one of his best friends. “It taught me a lesson … I will take shots no matter what.

“I’ve come across a lot of people saying,’I’m not taking it,'” Kerr said. He trusted the doctor. “That’s why we have a doctor.”

State zip code data estimates vaccination rates as a percentage of the total population of each zip code, including children. Adapting only to the vaccine-approved population over the age of 16 does not significantly affect rates or reduce inequality. The actual eligible population for each zip code is unknown.

