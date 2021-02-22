California coronavirus variants are probably more infectious and can cause more serious illness, science fiction studies show

California-raised variants, which have been widespread throughout most of the state since the beginning of the year, are more infectious than other versions of the coronavirus, can cause more serious illness, and may resist the body’s immune response somewhat. It is said that there is. For two studies published on Monday.

By the end of January, this variant examined more than half of the cases analyzed by UCSF scientists in one study, examining 44 data out of 58 California counties, including all nine Bay Area counties. I did. As in September last year, this subspecies was rare, accounting for less than 1% of cases.

Two studies from UCSF and Chan Zuckerberg Biohub are the first to show that so-called California variants spread more easily than other varieties and have other annoying features. Scientists believed the variant was more infectious because of the rapid explosions in parts of the state and the fact that it was linked to several outbreaks, but so far there is solid evidence. There was not.

Scientists at Chan Zuckerberg Biohub and UCSF examined positive test results in the mission area and found that about 35% of household members were infected when a California variant was brought home. did. The attack rate of other variants was about 26%.

Separately, a study by Dr. Charles Chiu of UCSF also found evidence that the mutant was more infectious. In addition, his team found that people infected with the variant were more likely to go to the intensive care unit or die. Lab tests have also shown that mutants are less responsive to antibodies made by previously infected individuals. It is not clear from the results whether the mutant is less responsive to the vaccine.

It “should be designated as a variant of concern that justifies urgent follow-up,” Chiu and his team wrote in a research paper. Both studies have not yet been published.

“We don’t want to be vigilant. It’s not as aggressive as the UK variant,” said Joe DeRisi, co-president of Biohub, on the findings of the mission district. A British variant known as B.1.117 is believed to be about 50% more infectious than the original Chinese virus. “But it highlights the need to examine this strain more carefully and do more research on it. We need to recognize that it is in the community and is spreading rapidly.”

However, Chiu said further studies could actually show that California variants are about as infectious as those in the United Kingdom.

“This variant should be treated with the same level of concern as other variants,” Chiu said in an interview Monday. “I’m really very worried about this particular variant. This is basically the majority of cases that are happening across California today.”

Coronavirus variants cause more infectious and more serious illnesses, and become increasingly concerned in pandemics as mutant versions of the virus that are partially resistant to vaccines emerge around the world. I have. Public health officials are competing to vaccinate a wide area of ​​the country, in part, to reduce cases and prevent further mutations in the virus.

Infectious disease experts were first concerned about California variants in January. Two teams of scientists, one in UCSF and the other in Los Angeles, have uniquely identified a rapid epidemic in several communities, including the Bay Area. This variant was found to be responsible for the outbreak that infected more than 90 people in San Jose’s Kaiser Permanente.

There was confusion about what to call the California variant. This is actually two separate variants, but very similar variants that share the same key mutation. The California Public Health Service calls them B.1.429 and B.1.427, but both variants are also called CAL.20C or a single mutant L452R.

The mutation is the key to the California variant. It is located in the spike protein (where the virus attaches to human cells). Due to its location, the L452R mutation is believed to make it easier for the virus to attach to human cells, resulting in the mutant becoming more infectious.

Chiu’s study has several to find out how infectious the California variants are, and whether they cause more serious illnesses and are resistant to the immune response from vaccination or previous infections. I used the technique of.

His team discovered that variants appear to spread faster in outbreaks. In addition, the virus was more concentrated in samples taken from individuals infected with the variant. Both are signs of increased infectivity. Scientists have also found in laboratory studies that this variant is more infectious.

Studies have also shown that mutants are associated with a high risk of being placed on a ventilator, treated in an intensive care unit, and dying. However, Chiu said the number of hospitalized cases examined by his team was relatively small and further research is needed to ensure that the mutation causes more serious illness.

The team also examined the immune response evoked by a vaccinated person or a person previously infected with the coronavirus against the mutant. The mutant was resistant to several antibodies in both groups. This indicates that the vaccine can be somewhat weakened and people can be prone to reinfecting the mutant.

However, Chiu said he believed the vaccine would continue to be effective. “The overall vaccine response is very strong,” he said.

The mission district study was coordinated by Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, UCSF, the San Francisco Public Health Service, and Unidos en Salud, a collaboration of the Latin American Task Force of COVID-19. The group has been running a rapid coronavirus testing site in the mission district since August, and scientists are working with the community to report on how the virus spreads there.

DeRisi said further research is needed to determine how infectious the variants are and under what conditions. He said this new evidence should remind people to be “a little more cautious” about preventing infections, even if the number of cases continues to decline.

“It feels good that the positive rate drops really rapidly and everyone is rooting for the vaccine, but that doesn’t mean we need to relax our protection now. These are to some extent. Even individuals who have been vaccinated against can spread faster and have potential benefits, “he said. “It’s not time to relax our vigilance.”

For mission research, scientists examined about 8,900 tests from January 10th to 27th. About 800 tests were positive, and scientists sequenced the genome on about 630 positive samples. They found that the California variant made up 53% of the sample. This is a significant increase from the last batch of genomic sequences in pre-Thanksgiving missions, where variants made up only 16% of the sample.

Scientists and public health officials then investigated positive cases to determine how the mutation spread in mission households. Incidence at home is a common way to determine the infectivity of a virus.

Scientists have found in the results of the mission several other potentially worrisome mutations, including one infected with a variant from Brazil called P.2. This mutant is not the P.1 of concern that is widespread in parts of the country, but the P.2 mutant has mutations that may be partially resistant to the vaccine. I am. DeRisi said that people infected with the variant did not seem to give it to anyone else.

The team did not find any variants from the UK or South Africa. Both have been identified in other parts of the state.

DeRisi said earlier this month, apart from the mission investigation, Biohub identified a new variant in the outbreak of nursing homes in Humboldt County. That variant had mutations found in other variants known to make the virus more infectious. However, mutations appear to have occurred randomly in nursing homes, public health officials said.

“Coronavirus variants will always appear. It’s always a question of which variant you need to worry about. Which is more important,” De Risi said. “All mutations are placed on the leaderboard and monitored.”

Erin Allday is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @erinallday