Studies suggest that taking MDMA may help treat alcoholism





During an eight-week study in Bristol, 14 people with alcohol problems were given controlled doses of party drugs. Ecstasy, During two psychotherapy sessions. Psychological support was provided before, during, and after each session, and data on alcohol behavior, mental health, and function were collected for nine months. the studyAccording to the Journal of Psychopharmacology, participants consumed an average of 18.7 units of alcohol per week after the study, compared to 130.6 units previously. The authors of this study, led by Vencesa of Imperial College London, believe that patients with alcohol use disorders (AUD) usually have a history of trauma in the past and have become dependent on alcohol as a form of self-medication. I am. read more Class A drugs are thought to suppress a region of the brain known as the amygdala and improve the patient’s ability to process negative memory. The researchers conclude that: “This study shows that MDMA-assisted psychotherapy is safe, well-tolerated, and has the potential to enhance and enhance the psychotherapy process in the treatment of AUD patients. “MDMA given in the context of psychotherapy may reduce the avoidance of emotionally distressing thoughts, images, or memory of alcohol misuse while increasing empathy for oneself and others. “It may also address symptoms of other conditions that often co-exist with harmful use of the substance, especially those associated with a history of trauma.” During the study, patients who were recently detoxified with alcohol received an 8-week course of recovery-based treatment consisting of 10 psychotherapy sessions. In two of these (sessions 3 and 7), patients received open-label MDMA during a 6-8 hour adjuvant therapy session. In each dosing session, participants received an initial dose of 125 mg of MDMA and an additional dose of 62.5 mg of MDMA 2 hours later. Participants were supervised by a medically trained “nightsitter” and stayed overnight at the treatment center after each drug support session. He was then seen the next morning and called daily for the next six days to assess mood changes, suicide risk factors, and sleep quality. The main purpose of this study was to see if the treatment was safe and tolerated, but in a 9-month follow-up, 11 participants drank less than 14 units of alcohol per week. I found out that I was there. This included nine who were completely abstinent, but three participants relapsed to more than 14 units of drunkenness. The next step, the researchers, is to randomly divide the participants into two groups, one with MDMA and the other with placebo, to conduct another study to measure the effectiveness of the treatment. Said.

