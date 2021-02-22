Even low levels of air pollution can increase the risk of heart and lungs in the elderly





Long-term exposure to air pollution, even at low levels, can increase the risk of heart and lung disease in the elderly, according to new studies.

The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, found that exposure to three air pollutants caused thousands of hospitalizations in the United States each year. Even below national safety standards, exposure was associated with an increased risk of heart and lung problems such as heart attack, stroke, arrhythmias, and pneumonia in people over the age of 65.

“People need to be aware of the air quality of the area they live in, if possible, to avoid long-term harmful exposure,” lead research author Madier Danesh Yazid said in a news release. I mentioned in. He is a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston. Harmful effects have been found at levels lower than the federal government can tolerate, so policy makers need to review these criteria and physicians should consider air pollution as a risk factor for cardiovascular and respiratory disease. He said there was. Previous studies have shown that air pollutants can harm the heart and lungs by causing inflammation. More recent studies have focused on the long-term and cumulative effects of multiple pollutants on people’s health. In a new study, researchers analyzed hospitalization records of more than 63 million Medicare recipients from 2000 to 2016 and compared them to postal code air pollution control over the same period. They focused on three types of air pollution. Fine particulate matter is very small in dust, soot, smoke, or liquid and can penetrate deep into the lungs. Toxic gas formed when fossil fuels such as nitrogen dioxide, coal, oil and gas burn. And ozone, or smog. Exposure to particulate matter increased the risk of heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, and rapid and irregular heartbeats. As exposure levels increased, so did hospitalization. For example, stroke hospitalizations increased by 2,536 each year for each unit of particulate matter.

Long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide increased the risk of stroke, atrial fibrillation, and arrhythmias, also known as AFib. Long-term exposure to ozone also increased the risk of pneumonia. “According to US benchmarks, more than half of the population surveyed is exposed to low levels of these pollutants,” said Danesh Yazdi. “Therefore, the long-term health effects of these pollutants should be a serious concern for everyone, including policy makers, clinicians and patients.”

If you have any questions or comments about this story, please email [email protected] American Heart Association news covers heart disease, stroke, and related health issues.

