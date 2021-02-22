Health leaders say the COVID-19 safety protocol has a limited number of influenza cases – Santa Cruz Sentinel





Santa Cruz — Dr. David Gilarducci, Deputy Health Officer in Santa Cruz County, told Sentinel on Monday that he had only heard case reports of “very few” cases of influenza in hospitals in the area. .. But Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Shows that social distance, masking, and other COVID-19 precautions taken in the last few months have also delayed the spread of influenza. According to the CDC, only 1.1% of patient visits to healthcare providers this week were due to flu-like illness. The current cumulative hospitalization rate is 0.6 per 100,000. “We believe that (these efforts) had a major impact on the flu season, including the importance of leaving work and school, especially in the case of illness,” Gilarducci said. “Schools have traditionally been the source of the great spread of the previous flu season.” According to doctors, influenza appears to be less contagious than COVID-19, and precautions against COVID-19 are far more effective against influenza. The CDC warns that influenza activity is “abnormally low” at this time, but it could surge in the coming months. According to experts, flu vaccination is the best way to protect against the virus and its potentially harmful side effects. Girarducci said the game of limiting the circulation of the flu would change when residents returned to what they thought was “normal.” “It has a big impact … staying home if simple masking, sick and universal sick leave policies can have a game-changing impact on the upcoming flu season,” he said. The number of cases decreased Virus cases in Santa Cruz County continue to decline, probably due to the COVID-19 safety protocol. Only 3.6% of county-wide coronavirus cases are active. No new deaths have been reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations are also declining, with 24 COVID-19 patients in Santa Cruz County hospitals. Just a month ago, that number almost tripled, as indicated by state indicators. Only 3 COVID-19 patients are in the local ICU. Three ICU beds are available. That is, most of the total of 22 beds between Dominica Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital are used by patients other than COVID. As of last week, county staff were ascertaining why the ICU was still busy. A spokesman in Santa Cruz County said people were seeking treatment rather than waiting, and there was suspicion that previously postponed surgery had resumed. Hope is also raised by vaccination. As of Monday, a total of 67,893 shots were managed. According to the California Public Health Service.. CDPH does not analyze the number of people who have been completely vaccinated and the number of people waiting for a second shot. At present, more than half of people over the age of 65 in Santa Cruz County are vaccinated at least once. However, the county has a way to go to keep its business and activities back on track. As of Monday, it was in the purple or “widespread” layer of blueprints for a safer economy, with an adjusted case rate of 12.2 new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants. To move to the red or “substantial” layer, which allows some insignificant indoor businesses to open, the county needs to record 4-7 days of new cases for two consecutive weeks. Another decisive tier factor, the county’s test positive rate of 3.5%, qualifies the county to move to the orange or “moderate” tier in the absence of adjusted cases. Percentage. With numbers Total number: 14,495 Active case: 527 Recovery rate: 13,796 Death: 172 Current ICU hospitalization: 3 Current hospitalization: 24 Open ICU bed: 3 Negative test: 114,844

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos