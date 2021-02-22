Testosterone therapy cannot improve arterial health in older men





Testosterone therapy may increase hormone levels in older men, but it doesn’t help their arteries work better, new studies show.

Published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, the study was a 12-week, supervised exercise training program for men aged 50-70 with larger waist sizes and lower to normal levels of testosterone. .. The study found that the addition of testosterone treatment increased hormone levels in men, but did nothing to improve arterial health.

“Testosterone therapy may have several benefits, such as increasing leg muscle mass,” said research author Daniel J. Green, an aerobic exercise physiology researcher at the University of Western Australia in Perth. Mentioned in the release. “But we found no benefit in terms of arterial function, which is a determinant of future cardiovascular risk.” Studies have shown an association between lower levels of testosterone and an increased risk of heart disease. As men grow older, testosterone levels and physical activity naturally decline. This causes a decline in arterial health and function, increasing the risk of heart problems. More and more men are looking to testosterone replacement therapy. Sales of testosterone replacement therapy have increased 12-fold in recent decades. It is often used to treat low energy, loss of muscle mass, and loss of vitality. However, previous studies have shown whether testosterone therapy benefits heart health.

"The global increase in testosterone use is huge, especially among middle-aged and older men who can be considered a recovery hormone to boost energy and vitality," Green said. In a new study, 78 men were randomly divided into four treatment groups. Topical testosterone therapy combined with a 12-week training program that includes 2-3 aerobic and muscular exercises per week. Testosterone therapy only; placebo only; or placebo in combination with exercise training. Both exercise training and testosterone therapy increased hormone levels individually among the men in the study, with the highest levels of the two groups receiving testosterone therapy. However, improvement in arterial health occurred only in the exercise group. Researchers have measured arterial function using methods that increase blood flow in the arteries. This assesses the lining and whether it helps to increase or dilate the arteries. They found a 28% improvement in arterial function in the group that received only exercise training. In the group that received a combination of exercise training and testosterone therapy, there was an improvement of only 19%.

