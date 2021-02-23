Iowa reports 38 new deaths and 189 new COVID-19 cases

According to data from the Iowa Public Health Service, Iowa reported 189 new cases of coronavirus and 38 new confirmed deaths on Monday.

The new figures bring the state’s total to 332,762 cases and 5,374 deaths since March. The 7-day average for new state cases is 492.

Linn County reported 12 new cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 19,253 since March. The county’s 7-day average is 22.

Johnson County reported 9 new cases, for a total of 12,947 cases, with an average of 17 cases over 7 days.

Of the state-wide cases that occurred on Monday, 43 were under the age of 17 in Iowa, bringing the total number of COVID-19-infected minors in Iowa to 37,374.

Dead (number)

According to the Iowa Public Health Service, the 38 deaths reported on Monday occurred between January 1st and February 16th.

16 were over 80 years old, 15 were 61 to 80 years old, and 7 were 41 to 60 years old.

Polk County reported five deaths on Monday, and Linn County reported four deaths.

Two counties, Des Moines and Scott, each reported two deaths.

The counties that reported one death each were Allamakee, Blackhawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Clinton, Dallas, Delaware, Dubuque, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Mahaska, Marion, Sack, Shelby, It was Van Buren and Wapello. , Warren, Washington, Webster, Woodbury.

Hospitalization

The number of Iowa hospitalized for the virus dropped from 229 to 222 on Monday. This is the lowest record since 221 on August 9th.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit decreased from 58 to 54, and the number of ventilator patients decreased from 27 to 25.

nursing home

According to public health data, as of 11:00 am on Monday, 21 care facilities in Iowa had COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the facility, 602 people were positive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,144 facilities have been killed by the virus.

vaccination

As of 12:30 pm on Monday, Iowa was receiving 589,056 COVID-19 vaccines, of which 566,502 were given to residents of Iowa.

Article continues below the ad

Throughout the state, 295,850 people took the first shot of the two-shot series, and 146,603 completed both shots.

In Linn County, there are 41,362 doses. Approximately 10,671 people (6.12 percent of the county’s adult population) completed both shots.

In Johnson County, 39,915 doses were given and 12,376 people (10.22 percent of the county’s population) completed both shots.

Who can get the vaccine?

Front-line healthcare professionals, caregiver residents and staff, and the state of Iowa over the age of 65 are currently eligible for vaccination.

Iowa under the age of 65 can qualify for a vaccine if they meet the criteria of the following groups: Phase 1B stages are ranked in order of immunization priority.

• Tier 1: The first responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers. School staff and early childhood education and nursery teachers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in a collective environment that does not allow social distance. Persons with disabilities and their caregivers who live in the home environment.

• Tier 3: Staff and residents in a collective living environment, including shelters, behavior therapy centers, homes for calm living, and detention centers (excluding university dormitories). Government officials and staff working at the Iowa State Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors in charge of hospitals, long-term care, and child safety.

Article continues below the ad

• Tier5: Correctional staff and people imprisoned in state and local facilities.

Those who do not meet these criteria will have to wait. The state announces that other ages and occupations will be eligible.

Contributed by John McGlothlen of The Gazette.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; [email protected]