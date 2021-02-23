Cleveland reports 34 new confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases, 16 new deaths: Monday update





Cleveland, Ohio-The city recorded 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus and 16 new deaths, the mayor Frank Jackson’s administration announced on Monday. The newly identified case involved patients between the ages of 20 and 80. The deaths of 271 Clevelands are due to the coronavirus. The average age of those who died was 73 years. All new deaths were part of the Ohio Department of Health’s amendments to previously underreported deaths and occurred in 2020. As of Monday, the city reported that the total number of new cases confirmed in the city since March was 24,892. In addition, the health department has identified 1,563 possible cases. This figure uses the extended definition of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to capture suspected cases with no confirmed tests. Cleveland recorded a total of 26,455 cases as of Monday. The age of infected people varies from less than 1 year to over 100 years. The average age is 45 years. Six percent of those cases required hospitalization. 54% of cases are related to women. About 40% of infected people are African-American. About 28% is white. Other races make up 12% of patients. Race is unknown in 18% of cases. The· Cleveland Public Health Service 5,472 patients have been reported released from quarantine. Throughout the state, only 1,611 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Health, The total is 955,378. Due to the small number of COVID-19 tests performed on weekends, Mondays tend to be brighter in newly reported cases. However, it is lower than last Monday. On the 4th Monday of January (January 25th), there were 4,334 new cases. An additional 58 people have been reported dead. Most have occurred in recent months, rather than in the last 24 hours, as the Ohio Department of Health continues to investigate approximately 4,100 unreported deaths. The total number of people who died of COVID-19 is 16,874. The· Kaiyahoga County Health Commission reported 66,698 cases As of Monday, the number of coronaviruses was being counted. The ministry reported a total of 1,313 deaths in its jurisdiction. The numbers exclude cases from the city of Cleveland. The· According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, 27,938,085 cases were reported, an increase of 55,528 from the previous day... The CDC recorded 497,415 deaths in the United States, an increase of 1,303 from the previous day. These numbers tend to lag behind other reporting sites. Johns Hopkins Medical College As of Monday night, the aggregate reported that 28,186,824 people were infected. With coronavirus. The aggregate shows 500,201 deaths in the United States, an increase of 2,688 from the previous day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos