Health
Covid-19: Defecation investigated as a possible cause of pullman outbreak
Phil Walter / Getty Images
Auckland residents were urged to pay attention to the symptoms of Covid-19 after those who completed the hotel quarantine at the Pullman Hotel tested positive. (File photo)
Investigation of how the three captured Covid-19 internally Pullman Isolation Hotel Auckland investigated airborne particles from defecation as a possible cause.
It was revealed in Report prepared by the Ministry of Health In response to an urgent request for the latest information on the investigation by Covid-19 Minister of Response Chris Hipkins.
The report also said that the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which oversees controlled quarantine and quarantine (MIQ), responded to returnees who had already booked vouchers on the problematic MIQ system in February by Pullman. He said he had told the government that it needed to resume by the 15th.
At a hotel in downtown Auckland, authorities have yet to pinpoint exactly how the three returnees captured Covid-19.
read more:
* Covid-19: National wants a MIQ from Auckland CBD and wants a dedicated facility
* Covid-19: Auckland’s Pullman Hotel MIQ facility reopens with reduced capacity
* Covid-19: CCTV upgrades at managed isolation hotels are expected to cost approximately $ 6.5 million
Investigators turned to the toilet when investigating possible transmission routes.
“When a person infected with Covid-19 defecates, some aerial viruses can develop,” the report said.
“A field assessment of Pullman’s bathroom exhaust fans is planned to further understand the contribution of this mechanism.”
Authorities aimed to complete the assessment of this by February 19, but their findings have not been released.
Ventilation in Pullman’s bathrooms precedes the building code requirements for 25 L / s exhaust, 21 L / s, and is probably lower, the report states.
In 2020, researchers discovered that flushing toilets could spread aerosol droplets that were pushed into the air and remain in the air. To the point where it can be inhaled by others, Washington post It was reported following the publication of a treatise by researchers at Yangzhou University in China.
“Flushing lifts the virus from the toilet bowl,” co-author Ji-Xiang Wang told the newspaper.
The king recommended that the lid be closed first and then washed with water to prevent the Covid infection found in the feces of patients with coronavirus.
Authorities made various changes to the procedures within Pullman after three cases that tested positive after release were diagnosed.
All three catch More contagious VarianThe first virus confirmed in South Africa.
RNZ
Quarantine returnees managed at the Pullman Hotel believe that the system is robust and well-guarded, and guests are not wearing wristbands that test negative for Covid-19. Limited to rooms.
It includes both exercise and smoking booking systems and conducts health examinations and Covid-19 tests at the doors of returnees’ rooms rather than in a centralized location.
MIQ staff began placing many returnees at lower levels in Pullman, “increasing the potential use of stairwells by healthy returnees, if feasible,” limiting the time spent on lifts. I am.
Although measures have already been taken to improve ventilation in Pullman’s rooms and corridors, officials have found that elevator ventilation remains a concern.
According to the report, Lift was associated with one of the recent cases of infection at the Pullman Hotel and another in early 2020.
Lifts, which investigators have determined to be poorly ventilated, highly utilized, and closed, are the most risky common areas of MIQ for aerial Covid-19 infection.
Plans are underway to install HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter units in Pullman’s three guest lifts.
However, the work was expected to be completed by February 22, a week after returning to Pullman after the first returnee was temporarily closed.
The Ministry of Health said it would report to Hypkins on the results of an independent investigation in the first week of March.
