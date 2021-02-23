Health
Can my glasses be protected from the coronavirus?
At the beginning of the pandemic, every time I went to a grocery store (recommended by health authorities only once a month), I put on rubber gloves, a homemade mask, and a hood on my rubbed raw hands. I pulled it up and wore it. sunglasses. Yes, sunglasses. Yes, even indoors. My theory is that the less you are exposed to the world, the less likely you are to get the coronavirus. It may have seemed a bit crazy, but at least for sunglasses, it turns out that it’s not completely out of the base. .. Research Wearing glasses reduces your chances of getting COVID-19..
A New study from India Released on medRxiv last week, people wearing glasses are two to three times less likely to get the coronavirus. It’s huge. Wearing glasses in addition to the mask may provide additional protection, but it is important to note that it is the mask that is the MVP here. Wearing The chance of getting infected is about 65% lower.Yes, with a combination of glasses and mask Some really annoying fog, But it may be worth it.
Wearing eyeglasses may correlate with a reduced infection rate, because eyeglasses are particularly effective in combating respiratory infections, or because they have special magical properties. Is not.For those who wear glasses Hard to rub eyes Therefore, you are less likely to be infected with COVID-19. Independent report.According to the report, “touch Rub your eyes with contaminated hands It can be an important transmission route. “
This study is noteworthy Not peer reviewed Some of the comments on medRxix indicate that some other researchers feel that they are at odds with recommending people to wear glasses as a way to protect themselves from COVID-19. However, it is also worth noting that this is not the only study showing a correlation between eyeglasses and low COVID-19 infection rates.
Other scientists have been investigating the effects of wearing glasses on infection rates for some time. In September, Chinese researchers Journal of American Medical Association Ophthalmology — Peer-reviewed — Shown that the person who wore glasses was 5 times Less likely to get sick with COVID-19 From an individual who did not.The experts at that time said that Too early to draw a conclusion From research, and it’s probably too early.
The truth is that even if we’ve learned a lot about viruses over the past year, there’s still a lot we don’t know.It’s tempting to believe in anything that could stop the spread of the infection, but if we’ve learned, that’s it. Pseudoscience does not save us..Not only that, but some of them Can be dangerous.. Wearing glasses is not a clinically proven protection strategy, but it is not dangerous at all. In addition, it’s an excuse to switch to secret mode with sunglasses.
