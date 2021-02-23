Health
Increasing screening for coronavirus variants in Alabama will increase the number of cases
Alabama currently has 22 confirmed cases of the first confirmed coronavirus mutant in the United Kingdom.
At least one of those cases is in Madison County. Just last month, the CDC chose to step up screening for variants throughout the United States and here in Alabama.
Currently, the Alabama Public Health Service (ADPH) is working with the CDC and private laboratories to screen variants. At least one case has been confirmed to occur in Madison County, but Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH said there is even more potential as the CDC does not publish specific data for each county. Said.
“Currently, the most important message is that we are actively engaged in monitoring, and that we are not monitoring by just one single laboratory for sequencing. I think that’s the case, “Landers said.
In Alabama, 1,778 positive COVID-19 cases have been sequenced for COVID mutants. That’s about 0.34% of our state cases.
Of these cases screened, the CDC identified 22 of the first mutants identified in the United Kingdom, but there are two ways the state can screen for mutations.
One is due to sequencing. That is, a certain number of positive COVID tests are sent to the CDC or lab.
“The other is when you’re testing with PCR and you have a sample that shows a slightly different pattern around the peplomer and may show mutations,” Landers said. “There are some platforms, some laboratories, and slightly different patterns that may indicate mutants.”
However, the United States has just recently begun to step up screening.
“No doubt the United States is generally lagging behind in the mutation screening process,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Ali Hasson. “Unfortunately, that also applies to many different things.”
Hassoun said the CDC screens less than 1% of cases. According to the CDC, in November we began receiving regular COVID-19 samples from the state health department and other health organizations.
Then, on January 25th, we scaled up the process to receive 750 samples per week.
“So now that they are trying to get more money, their goal is to reach up to 10% of the viruses being screened,” Hassoun said.
He points out that the UK consistently screens 10% of positive cases throughout the pandemic. South Africa is currently screening at least 5%.
He said it was important for the United States to continue to strengthen this process.
“It’s very important to detect these changes very early, if possible, or to take precautions in preparation for it,” says Hassoun.
Hassoun said that knowing more about mutations in the virus can help determine what changes need to be made in terms of treatment and vaccines.
If there is a variant, the health department will notify you and start a case investigation.
Dr. Landers added that some companies are working on the COVID-19 test to detect mutations. This is different from the PCR and rapid testing currently available.
So far, no company has applied for an emergency use authorization.
