Pharmacists say that “pooling” the Covid vaccine can save thousands of doses.

With millions of people across the country lining up for coronavirus vaccination, health officials are struggling to meet the surge in demand. As a result of supply shortage..

“It’s said to be more valuable than liquid gold,” said Melanie Massiah-White, chief pharmacy officer at Inova Health System, a non-profit hospital network based in northern Virginia.

Some pharmacists say that a simple solution can vaccinate thousands of people each week, but the Food and Drug Administration is in the way.

This is called “pooling” and is not a new concept. Pharmacists have been doing that for years, from flu vaccines to several chemotherapeutic drugs and antibiotics. It involves taking what is left in the medicine bottle and combining it with what is left in another vial to make the full dose.

Dr. Stephen Jones, CEO of Inova Health System, based in Falls Church, Virginia, said: “It doesn’t look very much on the bottom of the bottle.” But in the end, many doses are wasted in total and the use of that additional vaccine is not allowed, but almost at the end of the vial. There may be a complete dose. It’s painful to waste it. “

According to Inova Health Systems, the amount of vaccine remaining in these vials may be sufficient for up to 13,000 additional doses. Instead, FDA regulations have banned the pool of remaining coronavirus vaccines and are therefore discarding them. Laurendan / Innova Health Systems

A pharmacist at Inova Health, one of the largest hospital systems in the Washington, DC region, said he began to notice large amounts of vaccine remaining in almost every vial, even after using additional vaccines. 6th dose of Pfizer vial.. However, FDA regulations have forced the disposal of additional vaccines.

To completely cover the outbreak of coronavirus

“That’s a pain for us,” said Massiah-White. “There are multiple team members patrolling here, but at least every day someone says,” Why can’t I pool the waste? ” “

Inova’s pharmacist experimented with 100 vials of vaccine remaining. A considerable amount of those 80 remained. The pharmacist found that leaving the vaccine in 80 vials would allow an additional 40 full doses. This means that if a hospital typically gives more than 4,000 vaccinations on a regular vaccination day, it can give another 400 vaccinations with the same supply.

“If they are easily combined and ready to use, we can increase the amount of vaccines available for free,” Jones said.

Experts say it’s a simple process that pharmacists have been doing for years.

If one vial is contaminated, this method can spread the contamination to other vials, prolong the presence of the pathogen, and increase the likelihood of transmission of the disease.

“This is a common practice found in vaccines,” said Stephanie Ferreri, chair of the Department of Practice Promotion and Clinical Education at the University of North Carolina at Echelman Pharmacy. She said that only vaccines with the same lot number should be pooled so that clinicians can track where they came from in the event of problems such as unusual side effects.

Pooling is common, but the FDA states that pharmacists and other clinicians cannot pool the remaining Covid-19 vaccine because Moderna and Pfizer products do not contain preservatives.

“This is an infection control measure,” an FDA spokeswoman said in a statement. “When this method was used, cross-contamination of multiple doses using the same needle and syringe occurred with other drugs, causing serious bacterial infections. Once one vial was contaminated, this method Spreads contamination to other vials, increasing the potential for transmission of pathogens and diseases. “

Inova Health System pharmacists have noticed that almost every vial has a large amount of vaccine left. Laurendan / NBC News

However, pharmacy experts say the risk of cross-contamination is low and the benefits of taking higher doses far outweigh the risks.

“If you don’t use the vial immediately, the vial contains no preservatives, which increases the risk of contamination,” Ferreri said. “If you use the vial immediately with a new vial of the same lot number, the risk of contamination is very low.”

Innova health officials say all doses are used almost immediately in large vaccination clinics like them and already have protocols to protect against all types of mutual contamination.

“We will use those doses within 60 minutes,” said Massiah-White. “They aren’t going to sit down. They aren’t going to reach room temperature. We’ll be able to get those shots in our arms right away at our clinic.”

But for now, the vaccination process remains a waiting game while Americans are waiting for a shot. Vaccine maker boosts production To meet ever-increasing demand.

“Ultimately, if you have enough vaccine, it doesn’t matter what you waste at the bottom,” Jones said. “But now we are short of millions of doses, so some additional doses from each set of vials literally make a difference to hundreds of people a day. . “