Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 18 people died And 348 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on February 22nd.County reported A total of 2,856 people died to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 243,040.

The county also reports a total of 34,253 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides the first vaccination to those at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. As of yesterday, the Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which went into operation on Monday, January 11, received 43,823 COVID-19 vaccines. Operations at the fair park were suspended until the next shipment.

The additional deaths reported are:

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Carrollton. He was hospitalized and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Garland. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 60s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who lived in Cedar Hill. He was hospitalized and was in fundamental health.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He had expired at the facility and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Garland. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He was hospitalized and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Lauret. He was hospitalized and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Garland. She expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Irving. She expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Richardson. He was hospitalized and had no underlying high-risk health status.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Garland. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man from the 90’s who was a resident of the city of Desoto. He expired at home and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 90s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. She expired at the facility and was in potentially high-risk health.

A 90’s woman who was a resident of the city of Richardson. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

The· Sax city By February 21, 2,041 COVID-19 cases had been reported. New Dallas County cases include women aged 62, 71, and 91, and men aged 20, 27, 37, 41, and 60. New cases in Collin County include women aged 32 and 46.

Four cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in Dallas County residents who have not recently traveled outside the United States. CDC Week 6 Daily New The interim 7-day average of possible confirmed cases (according to the date of test collection) is 636, which is 24.1 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 21.1% of symptomatic patients admitted to a regional hospital during the 6th week (week to February 13, 2009).

Currently, there are 90 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 4,155 residents and 2,315 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 921 were hospitalized and 555 died. About 22% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 14 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in housing complexes (homeless shelters, group homes, halfway houses, etc.). A cumulative total of 385 residents and 194 staff of these types of facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of all inpatients with COVID-19. New cases are reported as daily aggregates, and a more detailed summary report updated on Tuesday and Friday nights is available at: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates.php

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. During the period ending Thursday, February 18, 575 COVID-19 patients were receiving acute care in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 358 during the same period, or about 21. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.