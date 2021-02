Deer with hairy eyes found in Tennessee

(NEXSTAR) – A confused white-tailed deer reported in the suburbs of Tennessee found that both eyes were covered with hair. National Deer Association.. The one-year-old dollar was reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Authority after being seen circling on the streets of Farragut, a suburb of Knoxville. The condition of the eye is called a corneal dermoid cyst. Dermoid cysts are benign tumors that develop when tissue grows in the wrong place in the body. Girl Scouts partner with Grubhub to deliver cookies to the Albuquerque region

Dr. Nicole Nemes and research engineer Michelle Willis of the University of Georgia’s Southeastern Joint Wildlife Disease Research Unit said in a recent report that the deer’s cornea (the transparent part of the eye covering the iris and pupils) had skin. writing. It was supposed to be. “cornea Dermoid cyst, As in the case of this deer, it often contains normal skin elements such as hair follicles, sweat glands, collagen, and fat, “they write. “The mass is generally benign (non-invasive), congenital, and probably due to impaired embryonic development.” Residents first noticed the deer in August 2020. The deer was bleeding, disorientated, and apparently no fear of humans. Park rangers suspected that they had chronic wasting disease (CWD) and euthanized the animals to prevent the spread of the disease. NASA has released its first video of Perseverance Rover Bar landing on Mars

Subsequent tests revealed that the deer had no CWD and instead had an epidemic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) that could cause fever and disorientation. Nemes told Quality White Tales, the official magazine of the National Deer Association, that deer seemed to have had an eye condition since they were born. “So we guessed it survived for a long time with them,” Nemes said. “We also assumed that dermoid cysts develop gradually and deer can adapt to a diminishing visual field over time.” According to the association, the deer had been cared for and protected for months by a female deer that might have been nearby when Buck was infected with EHD. So far, there are only two reports of deer with corneal dermoid cysts. The first was killed by a Louisiana hunter in 2007.

