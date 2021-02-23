Build a pH-based beauty routine for sensitive skin

Indulging in skin care routines is an important part of self-care. Great skin requires patience, effort, and investment in the products that are right for your skin. Finding some routines online may be easy, but understanding the routine that suits your skin type is the first step. If you’re having a hard time finding the right skin care routine, make sure you make a list of what you need to take care of first.

Dr. Preeti Savadekar, a leading dermatologist, explains all the vocabulary of the skin and shares the simple but necessary steps needed to achieve healthy skin.

Understand the importance of pH balance





The pH value indicates the alkalinity or acidity of the substance-pH scale values ​​are 0-14, values ​​greater than 0 and less than 7 are acidic, 7 is neutral (water), and values ​​7-14 are alkaline.

The acidic mantle, which acts as a protective barrier to the skin, is slightly acidic with a pH of around 5.5. At pH 5.5, the skin stays healthy, water loss is minimized, bad bacteria growth is minimized, it helps maintain optimal levels of skin- and scalp-friendly bacteria, and the skin Supports natural protection against environmental factors that accelerate aging. The pH of healthy hair is also in the range of around 5.5. Therefore, at pH 5.5, the skin stays healthy, shiny and moisturized. At pH 5.5, the hair is moisturized, silky and shiny. At pH 5.5, the scalp’s natural protection against dryness, irritation and dandruff formation is supported.

How to understand if your skin is sensitive?





The most effective way to tell if your skin is sensitive is to pay close attention to the reaction of your skin.The most common symptoms you notice are

1. Your skin reacts



For sensitive skin, soaps, detergents, perfumes, perfumes, skin care products, color cosmetics, household products, etc. may cause skin reactions such as dryness, itchiness, rashes, and redness. In addition, exposure to the sun and wind can cause flare-ups.

2. Your skin is dry



Dry skin and sensitive skin are closely related. It can lead to acne and cracks on the skin.

3. Frequent rashes



Sensitive skin may react with a red, dry, flaky, or bumpy rash when exposed to the trigger. This is especially true for products that remain on the skin, such as facial creams. A rash may occur immediately after contact.

4. You tend to break out



People with sensitive skin may experience breakouts that look like acne with red bumps.

What is the best for Indian skin?





In India, moisture, dust, dirt and pollution clog pores, and strong UV rays damage the skin, causing pigmentation and accelerating skin aging. In addition, dry skin, combination skin, and acne-prone skin are more sensitive and more susceptible to these external factors. If you have scratches, acne, dryness, redness, etc. – the skin’s external protective barrier is damaged and is no longer in the healthy range around pH 5.5.

Therefore, it is important to understand the importance of ensuring a healthy pH level for your skin, which is 5.5.

The Right Way to Achieve Healthy Skin and Hair



Healthy skin can be achieved not only by dreams, but by following the right routines that best suit your skin type. Depending on your skin type and lifestyle, you need to create a routine that fits your daily schedule. Of all the things to keep in mind, the most important is to use a paraben- and phthalate-free cleansing bar and a pH 5.5 moisturizer. This skin care routine can be further enhanced by protecting it from external irritants with multi-protector sunscreen, lip defense balm and lifting eye cream. Use a mild shampoo with a pH of 5.5 that does not contain irritants that cleanse and protect the scalp and hair.

When washing skin and hair with soaps and shampoos, especially on sensitive and stressed skin, which is common in the harsh climate conditions of India, alkaline soaps compromise the skin’s natural defense mechanism against dryness, irritation and infection. , PH is important. For hair, the pH of the shampoo affects the structure of the hair, but if the pH level is neutral or more alkaline, it increases the risk of skin and hair problems. Over time, you may find that your skin is dry, inflamed, and spotted, and in the long run this can lead to accelerated skin aging. The pH of skin and hair cleansing products should be slightly acidic-healthy skin and hair to ensure cleansing without damaging the skin and to ensure that the protective layer of the skin is intact. It is the same as adjusting to pH.

Complement your beauty routine with a balanced diet





Food consumed by humans also affects the skin in many ways. To maintain healthy skin, it is important to change some changes in your diet that complement your skin care routine. As a starting point, it contains vitamin K and folic acid, so include plenty of green leafy vegetables. This reduces acne and accelerates the healing process of the skin. Second, instead of choosing unhealthy snacks, snack with fresh fruits and nuts. Fruits such as berries, oranges and bananas are good for your health and skin as they act as antioxidants that help wash away unwanted toxins from your body. In addition, adding foods such as carrots, almonds, sunflower seeds, and peanuts will enrich your skin with vitamins A, C, and E, helping to keep your skin fresh and healthy. Last but not least, try to drink at least 2-3 liters of water daily. It improves the skin, retains moisture and gives it a radiant glow.

