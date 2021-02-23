Doctors say COVID-19 vaccine can cause confusion in mammogram results





Doctors have seen several women come in for a mammogram of the same problem, which raises concerns. The patient’s lymph nodes are swollen, which is a rare sign of breast cancer. “When we see it, we’re fine and worried,” said Dr. Lars Grim of Duke Health. Doctors are now learning that this is due to a woman who was recently vaccinated with COVID-19. Lymph nodes swell on the sides of the body of the person receiving the shot. How can I know that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe? “That’s good, because it means that the vaccine is working. Your body is responding. You have that immune response,” Grimm said. However, as a side effect, these lumps appear on the mammogram and the breast cancer readings are displayed incorrectly. Grim says women just need to make plans. Cancer patients became “dissatisfied” as state priorities were renewed and the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list was further lowered. Mammogram screening is performed before the first COVID-19 vaccination or 4-6 weeks after the second vaccination. Grimm says the recommended schedule is the same whether you get the Moderna or Pzifer vaccines. The last thing doctors want is for women to cancel mammograms in bulk. This happened frequently in 2020. “I’m worried that women will skip two years. Regular screening shows that they get breast cancer as early as possible. Unfortunately, breast cancer is very common. So it’s very important for women to keep track of these. To stay healthy, don’t slip it, “Grimm said. Tips for managing the potential side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine The American Cancer Society proposes that women aged 45 to 54 be screened annually. Healthy women over the age of 55 can switch every other year.

Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. all rights reserved.

