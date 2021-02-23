Protective COVID-19 antibody can be transmitted from mother to baby in utero





Antibodies that prevent COVID-19 can be transmitted from mother to baby in utero, according to a new study by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.. Published on January 22, the findings increase evidence suggesting that pregnant women who produce protective antibodies after being infected with the coronavirus often transfer some of their innate immunity to the foetation. The findings also support the idea that vaccination of future mothers may also benefit their newborns. “Since it is known that the antibodies that pregnant women make against COVID-19 are inherited by babies, it is likely that the antibodies that the body makes after vaccination will also be inherited.” Dr. Yaway Jenny Yang, assistant professor of pathology and clinical laboratory medicine at Cornell Medicine and lead author of the study, said. Dr. Yang and her team created blood samples from 88 women who gave birth at the New York Presbyterian / Weil Cornell Medical Center between March and May 2020, when New York City was the global center of the pandemic. Was analyzed. All women had COVID-19 antibodies in their blood. This indicates that 58% of women were infected with the virus at some point, even if they were asymptomatic. In addition, antibodies were detected in both symptomatic and asymptomatic women, but researchers observed that antibody levels were significantly higher in symptomatic women. They also found that the general pattern of antibody responses was similar to those found in other patients, and pregnant women had an immune response to the same type of virus as more patient populations. I’ve confirmed that-what was previously unknown Certainly, because women’s immune system changes during pregnancy. In addition, the majority (78%) of babies born to these women had detectable antibodies in cord blood. There is no evidence that any of the babies were directly infected with the virus, all were COVID negative at birth, and that the antibody passed through the placenta, the organ that provides oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby. Is shown. Pregnancy-for fetal blood flow. Newborns with symptomatological mothers had higher antibody levels than newborns whose mothers had no COVID symptoms. This data suggests that pregnant women may share the vaccine-produced antibodies in the same way, protecting both mothers and offspring from future infections. However, it is not yet known exactly how protective these antibodies are, or how long their protection will last. Dr. Laura Riley, chair of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Weil Cornell Medicine, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the New York Presbyterian Church / Weil Cornell, and one of the co-authors of the study, has spread the disease to pregnant patients. I was vaccinated to continue to follow current safety guidelines to prevent. Dr. Riley, Dr. Yang and his colleagues have enrolled currently vaccinated pregnant women and breast-fed vaccinated mothers to assess the antibody response of these groups after vaccination. Leading follow-up. That information may help advance the maternal vaccination strategy. The $ 1 million question is: Do groups of women currently vaccinated receive the same type of protection? I don’t know yet. Getting those answers will be really important. “ Dr. Laura Riley, Dean of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Weil Cornell Medicine Source: Journal reference: Kubiak, JM, et al.. (2021) Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 serological levels in pregnant women and their newborns. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.. doi.org/10.1016/j.ajog.2021.01.016..

