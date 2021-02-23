Utah Study: High Density Apartments Do Not Devalue Nearby Homes

Salt Lake City — Demand for rental housing along Wasatch Front is driving the number of high-density apartments and condominiums across the region.

Some residents are concerned that large-scale projects can reduce the value of nearby homes, but new research shows that rental and single-family home prices continue to rise, and vice versa. I will.

KemC at the University of Utah. According to a report released by the Gardner Policy Institute, apartments built between 2010 and 2018 have not adversely affected the value of nearby single-family homes on the outskirts of Salt Lake County. In fact, home prices have accelerated over the last decade, despite the residential real estate market shifting to high-density housing development to slow the trend.

Studies show that existing residents are often afraid that densely developed homes will adversely affect the value of their property. However, the report shows that single-family homes within 0.5 miles of new condominiums have seen higher overall prices than homes far away.

Senior researcher Dejan Eskić said 9,600 rental units had been built in the eight years of the study, he said at a virtual roundtable conference hosted by the Gardner Institute on Monday. Houses near their development saw appreciation for their value.

“A median market value per square foot of single-family homes shows that homes within 0.5 miles of a new apartment tend to have a higher value per square foot,” he says. I did.

Houses within 1/2 mile of the new apartment building had a median increase of 10% each year between 2010 and 2019, while those farther away increased by 8.6%, he said. It was.

The southeastern part of Salt Lake County is an exception, with homes more than 1/2 mile away from new apartments having higher average prices than homes less than 1/2 mile away, the report said.

Demand is high as one of the main drivers of rising home prices, so as more people look for an apartment to live in, the overall rental market will have a similar impact. To that end, the state’s most populous counties are working on solutions. To address the increasing problem of affordable housing.

“We work with local communities and developers to help raise some of our homes, or at least for many households where developers are below 80% of (median average income) more units. We are trying to fill the gap needed to make it affordable, said Michael Galegos, Director of Housing and Community Development in Salt Lake County.



The new apartment and townhouse under construction at Heliman are painted on Monday, February 22, 2021. Chem C. Gardner Institute for Policy Studies and the Salt Lake County Regional Development Bureau co-sponsored a media roundtable on the impact of high-density apartments. About the value of single-family homes around the outskirts of Salt Lake County.



Heliman City Hall is surrounded by single-family homes, townhouses and apartments on Monday, February 22, 2021. Chem C. Gardner Institute of Policy and Salt Lake County Regional Development Department co-sponsored a media roundtable on the impact of. A high-density apartment worth a single-family home around the outskirts of Salt Lake County.



The new apartment and townhouse under construction at Heliman are painted on Monday, February 22, 2021. Chem C. Gardner Institute for Policy Studies and the Salt Lake County Regional Development Bureau co-sponsored a media roundtable on the impact of high-density apartments. About the value of single-family homes around the outskirts of Salt Lake County.



The new apartment under construction at Heliman is painted on Monday, February 22, 2021. The Chem C. Gardner Institute for Policy Studies and the Salt Lake County Regional Development Agency co-sponsored a media roundtable on the impact of high-density apartments on surrounding singles. -The value of a family home on the outskirts of Salt Lake County.



The new apartment and townhouse under construction at Heliman are painted on Monday, February 22, 2021. Chem C. Gardner Institute for Policy Studies and the Salt Lake County Regional Development Bureau co-sponsored a media roundtable on the impact of high-density apartments. About the value of single-family homes around the outskirts of Salt Lake County.



“In this particular case, when looking at a median average income of less than 60% at an affordable price, our community has a lower cost in regions of 50% to 30% of the median income of the region. I know there is a great demand for homes in Japan. That’s a lot we have to deal with and it will take some time. “

He said there is currently a shortage of 35,000 rental units across the state and leaders are working hard to address it.

“We are struggling, and so are communities across the country. In counties with difficult land to develop, there are even more challenges,” said Mayor Jenny Wilson of Salt Lake County. “The answer really needs to be built in a different way. We do and can. We continue to have several acres of parcels, continue to have that suburban atmosphere in the community, and where You have to be smart about how to build it. We need to embrace density in the community, and accordingly it is the developer’s responsibility to do it well. “

One local developer said that creating more density within an array of housing solutions would be a way to alleviate the problem of affordability, but it was done wisely and with a vision. Must be.

“Today’s report moves us in the right direction,” said Danlov Glen, CEO and President of Cowboy Partners. “Not because density all guarantees affordability on its own, but density corresponds to affordability, and lack of density can hinder affordability.”

“I firmly adhere to the idea that there is no part of the community that doesn’t get better when fostering affordable housing and stability,” he added.

Lofgren says developers need to think carefully about how to build a new project, taking into account everything from concept design to unit size to amenity packaging that ultimately contributes to affordability. Said.

“Two questions need to be noted. One is affordable homes and the other is affordable homes. Affordable homes fit a very specific definition. , Means a home where the market creates opportunities for households that would otherwise be useless, “he explained.

“If we’re talking about affordable homes, I’d love to see changes where (some housing regulations) exacerbate rising housing costs, but talking about affordable homes. If so, we are trying to provide those households with opportunities of 30%, 40%, 50%, and even less than 30% of (median average income). “

“It’s about aggregating the resources that can be used to create opportunities for low-income households, a very important part of our economy,” says Lofgren. “These are the people who are making noise in our city. They are the people who make our community work.”