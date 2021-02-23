Health
Australia called for the production of the mRNA Covid vaccine on land to prevent supply disruptions.health
Leading Australian scientists are calling on the federal government to urgently develop additional terrestrial Covid vaccine production capacity to protect against supply disruptions when the country completes the second day of vaccination. ..
In a pre-budget submission released Tuesday, the Australian Academy of Science said Australia and its regions would remain vulnerable to supply restrictions without the ability to produce mRNA vaccines.
“The last 18 months have created extraordinary and devastating challenges for Australia, from wildfires to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the submission.
“When the country looks a year ahead, two things are certain: science is at the center of all viable paths, and these catastrophic things that were previously described as” once in a century. ” There will be more events. Frequent and more serious. “
The Academy said science and technology “continues to provide the only exit strategy from the Australian and global pandemics.”
“But it has revealed a flaw in Australia’s unsustainable approach to R & D funding and organization … there is a gap in its ability to produce vaccines on land,” the submission said. .. “Australia and its regions remain vulnerable to supply shock without the ability to produce new vaccines on land.”
Due to the new technology of mRNA vaccines, Australia does not have a manufacturing plant to manufacture them. However, with recent advances in technology and the success of vaccines that use that technology, RNA vaccines may become widespread and used for other diseases.
CSL, a biotechnology company in Victoria, can produce more traditional protein-based vaccines, producing AstraZeneca vaccines, but does not have the technology to produce mRNA vaccines. Australia is completely dependent on overseas supply.
mRNA-based vaccines tell human cells how to make proteins that are unique to Covid-19. The protein is harmless, but the body recognizes that it should not be present and begins to build an immune response. When infected with a real virus, the body knows how to attack. They are cheaper to manufacture, more powerful and safer than protein vaccines.
The academy also goes to government A comprehensive review of Australia’s research funding system to better support the most dependent scientists.
Deployment of Pfizer mRNA vaccine for the most vulnerable people Including hotel quarantine staff, infectious diseases, and emergency medical staff – are occurring not only on hospital grounds, but also in elderly housing with care and disabled homes. On Tuesday, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the supply of Pfizer vaccine was “strong.”
“The second shipment of Pfizer vaccine has arrived in Australia,” he said. “166,000 doses arrived this week. Next week we’ll have about 120,000 doses. It’s important to be consistent … and contingencies occur in case of supply chain problems. Make sure you do. The supply consistency was strong and encouraging. “
However, Dr. Omar Holsid, chairman of the Australian Medical Association, said he agreed with the Australian Academy of Sciences that onshore production would need to be increased to secure the supply chain.
The federal government is conducting manufacturing audits to find out which facilities in Australia can be used for high-dose Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. The audit surveys over 60 responses to identify companies that can manufacture Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.
“I think Pfizer’s long-talked-about mRNA technology suddenly became a reality, but a year ago when Australia was looking at its strategy and thinking about what to do, it was. It didn’t seem like a realistic outlook, “Khorshid said.
“It was all theoretical because there was no mRNA vaccine so far. But we have seen its success and its potential to be used as a flu vaccine, or even a vaccine against cancer, but it is manufactured by Australia on land. I think there is a very strong debate about developing capabilities.
“We need our own ability to manufacture onshore medicines, not only to protect us from vaccine supply issues, but also to protect us from vulnerability to the shortage of essential medicines of all kinds.”
