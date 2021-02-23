Chris Whitti: Medical and care staff have a “professional responsibility” to get the Covid vaccine.





He states: “It is the professional’s responsibility to help doctors help protect themselves. patient.. And I expect to have professional responsibility for all other health and social care staff as well. “ Chief Medical Officer responded to a question from Evening standard Why not so many NHS and care home staff are hiring vaccine.. Labor’s Shadow Social Welfare Minister Liz Kendall said that even if the vaccine could save their own lives and the lives of those who care for them, the staff of the care facility for the elderly in London We have unearthed official data showing that only 52% have jabs. London’s occupancy was by far the lowest in the country. In contrast, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, 74% of care home staff in the Southeast and Southwest adopted it, 73% in Northwest = East & Yorkshire and 72% in Midland. Care figure. Professor Whitty’s complaint was in contrast to Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi’s claim that the issue of “accessibility” was behind a decline in social welfare workers’ uptake rather than refusal. “In my view, the expectation of a specialist is that professional medical and social care staff should take it,” said the Chief Health Officer. A clear concern is that people working in the NHS and long-term care facilities know that the disease is serious and that vaccines can “protect the people around you.” He said there are data showing that “people really want to get the vaccine” in most health and social care settings. But he continued. “Some people are obviously paying attention, so we need to talk to them.” Relation Asked by standards whether social welfare and NHS staff should be required to be vaccinated, he said the contract was to be decided by politicians. However, he strongly suggested that vaccination of physicians for illnesses that could threaten patients should be considered a “norm.” “If you are a surgeon, you have the expectation that you will have to be vaccinated against hepatitis B. Therefore, this is not a completely new area.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson took up Professor Whitti’s comments at a coronavirus press conference on Monday, saying: “Some of the very high quality care home groups are looking at what they can do to make sure their staff are really there. They have been vaccinated.” Mr. Kendall called for the minister’s actions, saying: Half of the care workers are vaccinated, “she said. “There is light ahead,” Johnson said in a roadmap to end the blockade of the coronavirus. “Government needs to address false information about vaccines and implement strategies to encourage much more uptake among all front-line care workers who work closely with healthcare providers and trade unions. Yes, this is an urgent issue after so many deaths in our care facility. “ Zahawi talked about LBC last week, arguing that low vaccination rates for long-term care staff are “partially due to accessibility” and that revisits by vaccination teams have led to more vaccinations. Did. “I think some of them offer much greater access to getting reservations at a time that is convenient for them. Of course, be sure to share information about vaccine safety,” he said. Told LBC Radio. He pointed out that: “Vaccination is not mandatory.” According to a study at a hospital in Leicester, only 71% of white staff were vaccinated, down to 59% of South Asian employees and 37% of black staff. Health Minister Matt Hancock said about one-third of social care staff did not receive jabs, even though they were on the priority list. Earlier this month, Vic Rayner of the National Care Forum said less than one-third of its members were vaccinated against more than 70% of its staff.

