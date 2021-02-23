Is there sufficient evidence to support the role of vitamin D in Covid-19?Asked an expert

The potential role of vitamin D in protecting against Covid-19 is once again in the limelight after a recent study was published.

However, unpeer-reviewed studies were subsequently withdrawn.

Health24 said further research is needed and told a nutrition professor who warned against taking high doses as a prophylactic.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led us and our loved ones to do everything they can to increase the risk of infection, minimize exposure, and improve overall immunity. ..

However, maintaining healthy vitamin D levels can play a role in maintaining a healthy immune system, but fight Covid-19 more effectively and quickly, reducing the chances of hospitalization. I’m not sure if it helps. ..

Health24 spoke to Marjanne Senekal, a professor of nutrition at the University of Cape Town’s Faculty of Human Biology. Senecal warned of broader conclusions, saying that the proposal that vitamin D may function as a cure for the disease is not well-founded and requires further research.

Recently published studies are currently withdrawn

last week, Health24 reported A preprint study published in January suggested that calcifediol (another name for vitamin D3) significantly reduced hospitalization and mortality in Covid-19 patients.

Researchers at the University of Barcelona also said that the intensive care unit (ICU) Covid-19 patients they studied had improved outcomes after taking vitamin D as part of their dosing regimen.

But the study summary has been since then Withdrawal Waiting for the investigation of “Explanation of research” in the treatise.

Multiple factors of play

Last June, Senecal said Spotlight Getting enough levels of vitamin D is very important, but it’s a completely different issue than its potential use as a short-term treatment for Covid.

Vitamin D, including Covid-19, is not a “silver bullet” in the prevention and treatment of illness, she said, and the sufficiency of vitamin D is important, but one of what she labeled as a “complex soup.” He added that it was just one factor. Genetic and dietary factors that determine a person’s susceptibility to illness, as well as physical activity, nutritional status, age and overall health.

Senecal tells Health24 that her view of Covid-19’s vitamin D is still pretty much the same. Both are taking high doses of vitamin D supplements that can be dangerous, “she said.

I need more detailed results

Senecal referred to a citation from the treatise Clinical and experimental metabolism In this treatise, the author analyzes the myths and facts about vitamin D in a Covid-19 pandemic and writes:

“The role of vitamin D supplementation in Covid-19 patients to improve disease resistance or as an adjunct therapy awaits the results of well-designed experimental studies,”-Senecal supports.

“Evidence of the role of vitamin D in the treatment of Covid-19 is not conclusive simply because the studies conducted have not been properly designed (withdrawal of summaries pending study method and completeness studies). (Shown again by), “said Senecal. She added:

“One point that seems to be common to all of these preliminary studies, including those withdrawn, is that hospitalized Covid-19 patients with low vitamin D levels appear to be more likely to respond to supplements. about it.

“But this may be the result of dealing with vitamin D deficiency, and once the deficiency is dealt with, additional doses of vitamin D that exceed the basic requirements are more, as those with high vitamin D show. May not be effective. Levels when supplements are started in the hospital seem unlikely to react. “

Senecal said the findings raise important points. Public health initiatives should focus on ensuring that the population is adequate vitamin D, especially during this time.

Senecal warned against taking high doses of vitamin D and believed that this could provide additional protective effects against Covid-19. In fact, long-term intakes of 100 mcg (4000 IU) or more per day can have adverse health effects, she said.

Image Credit: Getty Images