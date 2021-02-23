Residents aged 65-69 were urged to book a Covid-19 vaccine





Photo: Nickpots / PA Wire Submitted by the integrated care system in Lancashire and South Cumbria Residents aged 65-69 who have not been vaccinated with Covid-19 are required to accept the invitation as soon as possible. Vaccines are currently available at more than 7 vaccination centers and 9 pharmacy-led sites in Lancashire and South Cumbria. Due to the continued success of the program and the availability of supplies, the NHS England has announced that it will also contact people aged 64 from this week. More than two-thirds of people aged 65-69 took their first dose after the invitation was issued a week ago. Everyone in this age group is eligible to receive the vaccine, and more than a million invitations have arrived at homes across the UK this week and online bookings have begun. The NHS aims to help many people in this age group get jabs and make available doses available, so anyone over the age of 65 can book through the National Reservation Service. You can make an appointment at one of the vaccination centers. Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director, Lancashire and South Cambria Integrated Care System, said: “At the same time that Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS staff, volunteers and other partners have so far handled high-level Covid-19 inpatients. “I encourage a few people who have been invited but haven’t come out yet to do so this week. “Vaccines are the best weapon we have in the fight against the coronavirus, and local services have taken a very long time so that locals can receive this protection in a safe and convenient place. I’m spending. “ The person who received the letter can log on to Online national reservation service Choose a large vaccination center or pharmacy-led site. If you can’t book online, you can call 119 for free at any time, 7 days a week, from 7am to 11pm. If you want to wait for someone between the ages of 65 and 69 to be called by a local practitioner’s vaccination service, you can do so.

