Further reduction in hospitalized Covid-19 patients





According to the latest Health Service Executive statistics, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals continues to decline. The number of patients with the disease who were in the hospital last night was 676, a decrease of 50 earlier in the day. The latest figures show that Covid-19’s pressure on hospitals is slowly relieving. The busiest hospital in the case is St. James, Dublin, which treats 83 Covid-19 patients. Dr. Cliona Ní Cheallaigh, an infectious disease consultant at St. James, said the situation was “really, really harsh.” She said it was very difficult to run a ward and keep people safe with high levels of community infection of the virus. Regarding RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr. Ní Cheallaigh described a new variant if the virus is difficult to get on and there is a “quite long spring before us” until high vaccination levels. The story of the latest coronavirus As the number of Covid-19 cases declines, the hospital system is expected to be able to return to more non-Covid care treatments. Currently, more than 843,000 patients are waiting for treatment or will be seen in an outpatient clinic. The reduction in the number of cases of medical staff due to vaccination has also helped the situation. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday another death associated with Covid-19 and an additional 686 cases of the disease. This brings the total death toll in Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,137, a total of 215,743 confirmed. Of yesterday’s cases, 66% were under 45 years and the median age was 34 years. Geographically, 278 new cases were identified in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Raus, 31 in Donegal, and the remaining 259 in all remaining counties. .. Currently, the 14-day incidence of the virus nationwide is 240 per 100,000. The counties with the highest incidence of the disease include Offaly, Dublin, Galway and Monaghan, and the counties with the lowest incidence include Roscommon, Kilkenny, Cork and Kelly.

