So far, DOH has reached 73% of the target coverage for measles and polio vaccination.

Manila, Philippines-The Ministry of Health (DOH) has so far vaccinated 73% of the population with measles and rubella and 72.9% of the vaccinated polio as part of the second phase of the vaccination drive. I am vaccinated against.

According to a statement from the Minister of Health on Tuesday, this percentage represents 3,721,186 children vaccinated against measles and rubella and 3,483,423 children vaccinated against polio.

The second phase of the Rubella and Oral Polio Vaccination Supplementary Vaccination Activities (MR-OPV SIA) targeting Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Visaya began on February 1, last year, and on February 28. Will be carried out until.

“We tout our local governments, which have better access to their members, that our health center is a safe place where children can be vaccinated, I call for a guarantee, “said Secretary of Health Francisco Duque.

“We can protect against Covid-19 as long as we comply with minimum public health standards and health center protocols,” he added.

On Luzon, the measles-rubella vaccination program in Metro Manila has so far targeted 71.3%, or 726,006 children aged 9-59 months. Meanwhile, Central Luzon and Calabarzon vaccinated children of the same age group with 826,870 (85.4%) and 913,822 (70.2%), respectively.

With polio vaccination, 964,249 children under 59 months (85.1% of the target) were vaccinated in Central Luson and 1,069,791 children (70.2%) were vaccinated in Calabarzon.

In Visayas, 516,748 children (78.2%) in Western Visayas are vaccinated against measles and rubella in 422,104 children (60.9%) in Central Visayas and 315,636 children (68.8%) in East Visayas. ..

On the other hand, 588,197 (76.4%) in Western Visayas, 497,067 (60.9%) in Central Visayas and 364,119 (68.0%) in Eastern Visayas are vaccinated against polio.

Previously, Phase 2 of the vaccination drive aimed at 5.1 million children aged 9-59 months to be vaccinated against measles and rut and 4.8 million children aged 59 months and younger to be vaccinated against oral polio. I said that.

Phase 1 of last year’s vaccination program in the Mindanao, Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and Bikol regions recorded 93% for MR vaccines and 89% for OPV.

As of February 21, the target number of children to be vaccinated has exceeded 1.3 million for measles and rubella vaccines and 1.2 million for oral polio vaccines, according to DOH.

The Ministry of Health also urged parents and children of all eligible parents and children to participate in a free vaccination program.

“Vaccination can reduce the prevalence of measles, rubella and polio. These vaccines have been proven safe and effective for over 40 years and parents do not need to rethink. Above all, it can prevent unnecessary deaths caused by these diseases, “Duque said.

JPV

Related article:

Explainer: Why do children have to be vaccinated against rubella, chigda and polio?

DOH warns against the imminent outbreak of measles





Read next