Influenza activity is “abnormally low” in the United States





Jacksonville, Florida – According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, national influenza activity during this period is lower than normal. The Florida Department of Health also reports less activity across the state. “It’s unusual,” said Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation. “For us, the flu season tends to get much worse in December, January, and early February, but in other countries this is probably the worst time of the year, February, so we It’s unusual to see it a lot. It’s lower. “ Dr. Joshi said that COVID-19 safety measures have been implemented and that high vaccination rates may have contributed to the reduction in the number of cases. He said that 47.4% of the adult population in northeastern Florida was vaccinated against the flu. This is an increase from the average year of 36.9%. “I think this campaign really helped promote the safety and efficacy of the flu vaccine. People learned how safe and effective the vaccine is in preventing the flu,” Dr. Joshi explained. Did. “But Covid-19 has a great deal of knowledge about viruses, and everything that has happened in the past is in winter, especially in September, October, November, and early December. I didn’t even have a Covid vaccine, but the flu vaccine was so effective that it kept people away. The hospital and I think people were more interested in getting the flu vaccine than usual. I will. “ Advertising Dr. Joshi said this year will be a lesson for the future. “I think it’s best. Vaccines work. Influenza vaccines can be very helpful in preventing flu and preventing people from being hospitalized as a result of the flu,” said Dr. Joshi. .. “I think we’re all learning a lot about the importance of wearing masks, keeping a social distance, and washing your hands.” Dr. Joshi told News4Jax that it’s never too late to get a flu shot. However, he said that if you were vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine within the last 14 days, you should not be vaccinated against the flu. For more information #FluVaxJax Campaign website.

