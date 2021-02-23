Vaccine shipments arrive in Middlesex County, New Jersey after late weather





Shipment COVID-19 vaccine delayed last week due to bad weather It will be rescheduled this week for those who have arrived in Middlesex County nationwide and whose bookings were canceled last week. “Middlesex County promises to ensure that everyone who wants the vaccine gets the vaccine, but unfortunately the county is facing the recent tough times that counties across the United States are facing. It is unaffected by vaccination challenges, including those caused by the weather. “County officials said in a statement on Monday. The weather delayed the shipment of vaccines from the federal government. Last week, New Jersey was scheduled to receive 230,000 first and second vaccinations, according to Governor Phil Murphy. Information on the number of these doses assigned to Middlesex County was not immediately available. This delay affected hundreds of appointments on sites operated by two counties, the Middlesex County Fire Academy in Sayreville and the Monroe Senior Center. For subscribers:Old Bridge Township Council opposes “reckless” mandatory COVID-19 vaccination COVID vaccine:Elderly people accounted for 80% of deaths from COVID in New Jersey.However, many feel abandoned in the development of the vaccine. further, Raritan Center Vaccine MegasiteEdison was closed last Thursday due to bad weather, and the schedule at the facility was moved to last Saturday. The facility aims to administer as many as 2,000 vaccines daily. Reservations canceled last week will be rescheduled this week, according to county officials, due to delays in county shipments. “If a resident cancels a reservation, they will receive an email from NJVSS stating the date of your new reservation,” county officials said referring to the New Jersey Vaccine Scheduling System. Those who are waiting for the second vaccination are advised to give the second vaccination within 28 days of the first vaccination, but residents will receive the second vaccination up to 6 weeks after the first vaccination. You can be confident that it is valid. “We recognize the desire of vaccinated residents to receive first and second vaccinations, but we seek their understanding when dealing with factors that we cannot control,” said the county. Authorities said. Email: [email protected] Suzanne Russell is MyCentralJersey.com’s latest news reporter on crime, courts and other mayhem. Subscribe or activate your digital account now to get unlimited access.

