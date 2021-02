Climate-friendly foam building insulation can be harmful to human health: research

Researchers in a recent study have discovered that the use of the polymer flame retardant PolyFR can be harmful to human health and the environment in “environmentally friendly” foamed plastic building insulation. According to a new study published in the Environmental Science and Technology, the author’s analysis shows the life cycle of foam insulation that can expose workers, communities, and ecosystems to PolyFR and its potentially toxic degradation products. Identify some points inside. PolyFR production is growing rapidly as the climate crisis increases the demand for energy efficient insulation. This is the flame retardant hexabromocyclododecane, which has been added to all foamed plastic building insulation in North America, complies with flammable codes, and is phased out worldwide for toxicity and durability. To replace it. PolyFR is generally considered safe. However, the author casts doubt on that assumption. The estimated safety of PolyFR depends on the claim that because it is a large molecule called a polymer, it has little chance of being released from foam insulation. However, according to the author’s analysis, in fact, PolyFR in building insulation has great opportunities to be released to the environment during the manufacture, installation and disposal of foam insulation. Once released, PolyFR can break down into harmful chemicals that can end up in humans and ecosystems. “Since so many PolyFRs are used and little is known about their release into the environment, it is necessary to realistically assess the potential for PolyFRs to harm human and environmental health throughout the life cycle. Yes, “says Professor Miriam Diamond. Author of the University of Toronto and corresponding studies. PolyFR is a polymer made from the carcinogens butadiene and styrene. Bromine is added to make it a brominated flame retardant. Previously studied flame retardants have been found to be toxic and many are no longer used. To protect workers, the fenceline community near waste disposal sites, and others exposed to the entire life cycle of this flame retardant, the potential health hazards associated with increased PolyFR production, and We need to better understand its final failure and disposal. Importantly, there are already alternative insulations that do not require the use of potentially dangerous flame retardants. Alternatively, you can use essentially flame-retardant mineral fibers such as glass wool or stone wool. Also, the fire safety benefits of adding flame retardants should be established before using such chemicals. “Energizing buildings is an important part of tackling the climate crisis,” said Arlene Bloom, co-author of the Green Science Policy Institute. “But you have to be careful not to cause new health or environmental problems along the way. A” green building “with potentially dangerous insulation is not a green building. ” Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos