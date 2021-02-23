Low-income clinics are preparing to receive additional doses

When the COVID-19 vaccine began rolling out, 72-year-old Julian Jackson sought reassurance from Dr. Chris Reif, a longtime doctor at the local Community-University Healthcare Center in southern Minneapolis.

Can she trust it? What does she say to her fellow black neighbors when they ask if it’s safe?

Similarly, doctors asked her for insights on how it could help instill confidence in the vaccine in the color community.

“Today I received my second vaccination, which was special because Dr. Reif administered it,” said a certified community health educator and clinic steering committee member. Former chairman Jackson said on Friday.

More than 80% of clinic patients are black, indigenous, or other colored, said Clinic CEO Colleen McDonald Diouf. Many people suffer from chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure, need language assistance, or are homeless. A few years ago, the city’s largest homeless camp was directly across the street.

Combined with all these factors, center patients are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, making the clinic an anchor for patients during a pandemic.

This is a familiar story at federal certified health centers nationwide (commonly known as community health centers). According to experts, designated clinics provide medical care to poorly serviced areas, and people of color suffer from the virus disproportionately to vaccinate the victims. The center may be essential.

Community health centers nationwide serve approximately 30 million patients. Two-thirds of them live below poverty and half are racial or ethnic minorities. Most are uninsured or Medicaid.

The Biden administration is targeting the Community Health Center as a distribution hub as part of a plan to improve the equitable distribution of vaccines.

Earlier this month, Dr. Marcella Nunes-Smith, chair of the COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force, announced that it would begin administration to 250 centers, at least one in each state or territory.

A list of these clinics has not been released, but rollouts begin with specific groups such as migrant workers, agricultural workers, people with limited English proficiency, residents of public housing estates, and homeless people. Focus on clinics that serve.

With the hesitation, fear and rumors surrounding the vaccine prevailing in the community, the former chairman of the center, Jackson, is discussing with friends and family to dispel myths.

When she received the vaccine, other African-American seniors in her reading club said she was “crazy.” Her 31-year-old daughter, skeptical of the vaccine, was frightened to learn that her mother had been vaccinated. “I want you to live longer,” Jackson told her.

Jackson said the community health center is essential for communities like herself, with a history of health care fraud and lack of access to health care.

“This system isn’t working well for us yet,” Jackson said. “So, considering all of this, the Community University Healthcare Center literally walks on the water.”

“It’s not a pretty picture”:Why the lack of racial data on COVID vaccines is a “big barrier” to better distribution

“We are not enough”

Many health centers face the unique challenge of providing care to patients left out of society during a pandemic.

A Report from the National Community Health Center Association The health centers found reported delayed COVID-19 test results, lack of PPE, and a significant staff shortage – the challenges NACHC said are expected to increase.

“Given the estimated vaccine-related costs, the total financial impact on health centers by June 2021 is estimated to be as much as $ 13.5 billion,” another report from NACHC said. Kaiser Family Foundation..

In December, Congress passed a bipartisan coronavirus rescue bill, including $ 4 billion, which was re-approved for the Community Health Center program. The bill was signed during the last few days of the Trump administration. Biden called on Congress to allocate additional funding to support the health center.

Clinic staff at the Southeastern Mississippi Rural Health Initiative are enthusiastically receiving additional allocations. They need more vaccines.

Chief Operating Officer Janice Robinson said approximately 3,000 to 4,000 patients are on the waiting list for shots across the network’s 17 community health centers.

“We’re not enough,” Robinson said. “This will definitely make a difference.”

“It’s life and death”:Non-English speakers struggle to get the COVID-19 vaccine across the United States

The mission of the network is to help manage chronic diseases in the state, where half of the population is black. The state suffers from the highest prevalence of obesity in the country, Blacks sufferIt And other deterioration of health will be imbalanced.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the network has been committed to ensuring that patients receive the desperate need for preventive care and regular appointments. According to Robinson, hospitals and primary care clinics relied on telemedicine for virtual bookings in the face of social distance, but many rural areas of Mississippian culture lack broadband access.

Biden’s new plan allocates more vaccines to these underserved communities, but there are staff shortages and other logistical challenges. Approximately 39% of the surveyed healthcare centers For example, a weekly report from the Department of Health Resources stated that staff shortages were a barrier to vaccination.

Robinson quoted the same issue. “We have enough staff to manage everything,” she said. During the period when the number of patients is small and decreasing, it is difficult to maintain a high-paying job due to difficulties such as nursing.Revenue.

This initiative will provide transportation services to patients throughout less populated rural areas, but with new optionsAccording to Robinson, it needed to be added during the pandemic. As infection rates increased, carpooling, which some patients depended on, was no longer safe.

“I’m trying to meet them wherever they are so that I can continue to provide the best possible service during the pandemic … it poses a unique set of challenges,” he told the network. Robinson, who has been involved for many years, says. 10 years. “We needed to increase our transportation services so that they could make reservations and receive the care they needed.”

Transport is essential for vaccination of these communities. “For many of our patients, we are all they have,” Robinson added. “If we weren’t there, some people would have nowhere to go.”

Dr. Heather Lazy is treating a patient at Hope Health in Florence, South Carolina. About 43% of Florence’s population is black, and the state also suffers from high obesity rates and other health inequalities.

Leisy also cited a shortage of nurses in the growing number of tests during the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We don’t want to stop the normal workflow, but we have these additional work obligations in addition to testing and administration of vaccines, which is a very professional team,” she said. “There was a shortage of nurses … they are hired at a very high rate per hour. It was difficult, but I think it spans the entire (all) healthcare centers.”

Reliable doctors dispel the fear of vaccines

Returning to the Community-University Healthcare Center in southern Minneapolis, CEO Diuf states that many of the center’s patients live in multi-generational households in diverse regions of Somali refugees and other large ethnic groups. ..

With that in mind, health center leaders have advocated lowering the minimum age requirement for taking shots. Recently, the state has lowered the age limit to 50.

The staff has been working for years to build trust with the community. It pays off during the most difficult times, especially by fighting vaccine hesitation. Our medical staff is diverse and multilingual, helping to provide care, mythical rants, and answers to vaccine questions.

“There is a lot of false information-they want the right information,” said Dr. Lori Dwivedi, Chief Clinical Officer.

She reminded me of a patient who planned an appointment with her just to discuss her fears about the vaccine and ask questions. “She wanted to hear from me. She wanted to handle those feelings. I heard that there is no genetic modification and this vaccine has no fetal tissue,” Dwivedi said. ..

Another patient, who has some health condition and is on dialysis three times a week, tells her, “I will only get the COVID vaccine if you are in this room and can observe me.” I did.

Now, Dwivedi tells all vaccinated patients: “You got the vaccine. Now you are the leader. Go out, talk to friends and family and share your experiences. 70% of people inject before we are safe. Will receive. “

