A quarter of Covid patients suffer from hair loss, putting women at greatest risk







Wuhan researchers studied the long-term effects of Covid (Photo: AFP by Getty Images) According to a new study, a quarter of Covid patients experience hair loss in the first 6 months after infection, putting women at greater risk. Researchers studying long-term symptoms in Wuhan found that of the 1,655 inpatients, 359 (22%) suffered from hair loss. Many other symptoms were seen, 63% of patients suffered from fatigue and weakness, 26% suffered from sleep disorders, and 23% experienced them. anxiety Or depression. The subjects were discharged from Kingintan Hospital between January 7, 2020 and May 29, 2020, after the fight against the coronavirus. Six months after recovering, I was asked about my quality of life and had a physical examination, a 6-minute walk test, and a blood test. Studies published in Lancet, 76% of patients recorded at least one long-term symptom, and found that women were more affected. The authors write: ‘The purpose of this study was to explain the long-term health effects of discharged Covid-19 patients. “As far as we know, this is the largest cohort study with the longest follow-up period to assess the health effects of discharged adult patients who have recovered from Covid-19.”

According to researchers, female Covid patients are more likely to lose their hair (Photo: GettyImages / EyeEm).

Patient arriving at Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, eastern London (Photo: Mark Thomas / REX) However, the authors say the long-term effects of the virus remain “almost unknown.” It will come later Survey Dr. Natalie Lambert of Indiana University School of Medicine found that 423 of the 1,567 ex-Covid patients were experiencing hair loss. Hair loss can be related to stress and there can be a delay between stressful events and hair loss. Experts believe that the conversion of energy and nutrients from the hair follicles accelerates telogen effluvium, or scalp hair loss. If the cause is a medical condition, hair loss usually stops eventually and returns when the person recovers. More: Coronavirus

However, research is underway to find out if Covid-19 causes an increase in alopecia areata. Alopecia areata is a condition that causes hair loss with small round patches that can last for years. NHS does not currently list hair loss as a long-standing Covid symptom, but it does list many other symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain and tension, memory and concentration problems, and insomnia. Contact the news team by sending an email to [email protected] For other stories like this, News page.

